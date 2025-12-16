Top 5 2025-26 NBA Card Sales From Last Week

It's the time of the week to check back in on the top sales from the 2025-26 Topps NBA products from the last week. We are in wait-and-see mode for Topps Chrome as sales were a bit slower (and lower) than the week before. With the 2025-26 Topps Chrome NBA dropping this week, collectors should see big sales immediately. Shockingly, there are no LeBron James or Victor Wembanyama cards this week in the top 5. Without further ado, let's check in on the top sales of the week!

5. Cooper Flagg RC Home Court Case Hit

Cooper Flagg | CardLadder

You will be shocked, utterly shocked, to learn that this week is going to be Cooper Flagg-heavy on the list. Coming in at No. 5 is this Cooper Flagg Home Court case hit that sold for $650. Although it ranks among the top five sales of the week, it is only the fourth-highest sale for this same card. The first sold for $1550 on release day, and now we are down to $650.

4. Cooper Flagg RC Havoc Auto /99

Cooper Flagg | CardLadder

One thing to note for later in the list is that this /99 auto for Flagg is a sticker auto vs. an on-card auto. Even the non-numbered on-card autos are carrying a hefty premium over the numbered insert set autos with stickers. This /99 auto for Flagg sold for $680 on December 9th, but sold for $735 as recently as December 2nd. This feels like the clearest sign that collectors are waiting for the new influx of Cooper Flagg autos coming in Topps Chrome rather than spending their money on paper autos.

3. Ben Saraf Real One On-Card Auto /5

Ben Saraf | CardLadder

Not the highest-touted of the Nets' five rookies, but Ben Saraf is outperforming at least two of the picks ahead of him. Saraf was taken No. 26 overall, and while he isn't seeing nearly as many minutes as Egor Demin (No. 8 overall) and hasn't been as impressive as Danny Wolf (No. 27 overall), he has slightly outperformed Drake Powell (No. 22 overall) and seen more starts than him and outplayed Nolan Traore (No. 18 overall) as well. This /5 auto is the highest sale for a Saraf card so far this year at $1000.

2. Dub Nation (Steph Curry & Draymond Green) Doorbuster 1/1

Dub Nation | CardLadder

The Doorbuster 1/1 from the Target exclusive retail boxes looks great, you love to see this selling for a premium price. Two gold /50s, both sold for $125 each, so it was a significant premium for a secondary 1/1 sale to see this go for $ 1,500 on December 10th. Shockingly, this comes in at No. 10 for the top Steph Curry sales of the 2025-26 product so far.

1. Cooper Flagg Rookie Photo Shoot On-Card Auto

Cooper Flagg | CardLadder

The top sale of the week belongs to Cooper Flagg, of course. Collectors have been flocking to the on-card sales of the rookie autos, even of the non-numbered variety, over their numbered sticker counterparts. This on-card auto sold for $1949, almost 3x what the /99 sticker sold for just four days apart. Out of all the cards we've been monitoring the last few weeks, it appears the rookie on-card autos have the highest staying power to retain value. Something to monitor moving forward.

