Ha-Seong Kim: A Top Free Agency Target With Significant Upside Potential For Collectors
Ha-Seong Kim has quickly become one of the most exciting infielders in this year's MLB free agency pool, and it’s easy to see why teams like the San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and even the Cleveland Indians, might be interested in securing him for the 2025 season. His unique combination of defensive versatility, steady offense, and an international fan base makes him a highly valuable player for any team, and these qualities also make his baseball cards an attractive investment for collectors looking to diversify their portfolios with some mid-range assets.
Why Ha-Seong Kim Is a Desirable Signing
Ha-Seong Kim’s defensive versatility is one of his biggest selling points as he enters the free agency marketplace. Since joining the Padres in 2021 after coming to the MLB from Korea's KBO League, Kim has shown that he can play multiple infield positions with great skill and agility, making him a strong fit for teams with shifting infield needs and a rotating battery of utility players. His flexibility allows teams to adapt him to various defensive configurations, which is invaluable for clubs like the Orioles and Mariners, who are eager to maximize roster depth and defensive prowess. For teams in a rebuilding phase, such as the Washington Nationals, Kim’s versatility means he could serve as both a starter and a bench player/mentor to younger up and coming players, adapting his role as a team’s needs evolve.
In addition to his defensive prowess, Kim has seen an improvement in his offensive game, which boosts his overall appeal as a clutch hitter and a key fit in scenarios that call for pinch hitter. In 2023 and 2024, Kim demonstrated that he can make consistent contact and deliver clutch hits, often in high-pressure situations. This all-around growth as a hitter makes him a reliable contributor for teams like the Giants, who could use his bat in a lineup that has at times struggled with consistency.
For example, a recent MLB article referencing Kim, noted that "[San Francisco] Giants shortstops ranked sixth in the National League with a .762 OPS, with Tyler Fitzgerald (.887 OPS in 71 games) leading the way. But new president of baseball operations Buster Posey said this week that adding a shortstop would be ideal, allowing the club to use Fitzgerald in a more versatile role".
Posey went on to say, "If we could find a shortstop, that would be great, and I think Tyler Fitzgerald did a great job at short last year. I think he has value in multiple spots on the field. I do think it’s hard to play multiple spots at the same time during the season. Whether he’d be better suited to play second base long term is a discussion we’re having.”
For playoff-aspiring teams, Kim’s postseason experience with the Padres also adds to his overall value. He has demonstrated his ability to perform in high-stakes games, showing resilience and focus that will be attractive to teams looking to make deep playoff runs. MLB teams with playoff ambitions, such as the Orioles and Mariners, are likely to see Kim as a veteran presence who can anchor the infield and deliver in crucial moments.
Why Ha-Seong Kim’s Cards Are a Smart Mid-Range Investment
For sports card collectors, Ha-Seong Kim’s cards represent an intriguing mid-range investment opportunity. As his profile throughout Major League Baseball rises as GMs engage in conversations, its his international appeal among collectors that also continues to grow. With that said, these two factors could impact increased demand for his cards, particularly if he joins a high-profile team or has a standout season in 2025. Collectors are always on the lookout for undervalued players with the potential for breakout seasons, and Kim fits this profile well.
For collectors seeking to invest in Ha-Seong Kim, there are several cards to target that are both highly collectible and potentially profitable:
2021 Bowman's Best Autograph Rookie Card (B21-HK) - Gold Variation /75 – This card is particularly sought after among collectors, as it marks Kim’s official rookie season in MLB. Bowman's Best is a popular set among collectors, known for its quality, and its rookie card variations generally hold long-term value. Given that Kim has only been in the league for a few years, the particular rookie card is a solid investment for those hoping to capitalize on his career trajectory, especially if he lands a significant contract this offseason. Recent sales for this card range from about $100 on the low end to $135 on the high end.
2021 Bowman Chrome Rookie Card - Orange Variation /25 PSA 10 – As we all know variations typically carry a premium, and the Bowman Chrome Orange Variation /25 is as respected as they come. This card is especially popular among collectors seeking rare variation versions of player cards. Because this card is also part of his rookie year lineup, it has additional significance and potential to appreciate in value. According to eBay, a recent sale yielded $81 back on August 29th 2024 .
Additional Rookie Cards to Consider
2021 Topps Heritage High Number Rookie Card (#619) – Topps Heritage cards are modeled after vintage baseball card designs, and the High Number set typically includes late-season rookies and newly debuted players. Kim’s Heritage High Number rookie card captures a classic design that appeals to both traditional collectors and modern investors.
2021 Panini Prizm Rookie Card (#178) – While Panini does not hold MLB licensing, making the card logo-less, Panini Prizm cards have still garnered a strong collector base due to their eye-catching design and parallels. The Panini Prizm series offers a variety of colors and numbered versions, making it appealing for collectors seeking rarer and more visually distinct cards of Kim. These cards are often more affordable, providing a good entry point for low-to-mid-range investors.
The Potential for Appreciation
Kim’s cards are still relatively undervalued compared to many of his established MLB counterparts, meaning collectors have a chance to acquire them at a reasonable cost before he potentially makes a significant impact with a new team. If Kim continues his upward trend offensively and shines as a key player on a contending team, his cards could see a significant increase in value.
International players like Kim often have dedicated fan bases abroad, which can add to the demand and market for their cards. If he lands in a high-profile market, such as San Francisco, his visibility would increase, likely driving interest from collectors and fans alike.
Additionally, Kim’s versatility and consistent improvement make him a player whose value isn’t tied to just one facet of the game. Collectors value all-around players who can contribute both defensively and offensively, as they have greater potential to impact multiple facets of a game. His unique global appeal, versatility, and current market value make him a compelling choice for collectors looking to make a mid-range investment that could appreciate steadily over the coming seasons.