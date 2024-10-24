How to Dress Like a Baseball Card For Halloween
Many love to collect baseball cards. Others dress like one.
A 9-year-old California boy recently went viral when he dressed as Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani baseball card for Halloween.
Cheyanne Cortez said her son Ryan is a big baseball fan -- and asked her to make the unique costume.
"He is a huge Dodgers fan and loves Ohtani. He is Ryan’s favorite baseball player ever. He has played baseball since he was four and has been attending Dodger games since he was a baby," she said.
The homemade costume has since gone viral -- and spurred others to do the same.
Here's a sampling of others looking to go trick-or-treating dressed as their favorite baseball card. Like Cortez, some were ready for both Halloween and the World Series.
Topps also reposted the video on its social media channels, helping others who want to make the do-it-yourself costume for that baseball card lover in you life.