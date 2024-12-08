Huge MLS Debut Patch Card Pulled From 2024 MLS Topps Chrome
With the popularity of Major League Baseball's Debut Patch Cards in 2023 Topps Chrome Update, Major League Soccer followed suit with Debut Patch Cards of their own in this year's 2024 MLS Topps Chrome product, which was released on Dec. 4.
On Dec. 7, a lucky collector pulled one of the product's biggest hits: a redemption for the Debut Patch card of former French national goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris helped lead France to the World Cup title in 2018 and helped anchor the team through its 2022 World Cup run, which ended in defeat to Argentina in the final. Lloris is the most capped player in French soccer history and was a national team captain. This season was his first in MLS with Los Angeles FC.
The card was pulled out of a hobby box at E and J Boutique in Brooklyn, NY. Hobby boxes retail for $120 online at the MLS Store, with two chrome autographs in each box.
The 2024 Topps Chrome release contains 35 MLS Debut Patch cards, of which Lloris was arguably the biggest pull, along with Debut Patches of Uruguay national player Luis Suarez of Inter Miami, Swedish national Emil Forsberg of the Red Bulls, and Argentina youth national Federico Redondo of Inter Miami.
So while MLB Topps Chrome Update hobby boxes are selling for about $400 on the secondary market, possibly containing Debut Patches, the MLS product also contains Debut Patch cards with some of the biggest cards still out there for a fraction of the price.