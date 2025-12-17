Inter Miami Make Massive Decision on Luis Suarez’s Future
It’s official, Luis Suárez isn’t quite ready to hang up his boots yet and instead signed a new contract extension with Inter Miami for the entirety of 2026.
The legendary striker’s future had come into question in recent months, but after conquering Inter Miami’s maiden MLS Cup earlier in the month, the Herons released a statement announcing Suárez will continue to lead the line for Javier Mascherano’s men at least for another season.
Despite struggling with minor fitness issues during Miami’s MLS Cup playoffs run, Suárez still bagged 17 goals and as many assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for the club in 2025.
In only two seasons in South Florida, Suárez has found the back of the net 42 times for Miami, the second most of any player in club history behind Lionel Messi. Furthermore, his 30 assists for the club are the third most of all time, currently sitting just two behind the recently retired Jordi Alba in second.
Suárez will turn 39 in January and his days as one of the best strikers in the world are behind him. Still, his experience, pedigree and innate knack for goals will be incredibly valuable as Miami aim for an ever more successful 2026 in what will be a historic year for the club.
Inter Miami and Luis Suarez Have Massive Ambitions in 2026
Miami locking down Suárez for 2026 sees them keep one of their most prolific goalscorers and undisputed dressing room leaders in place for the new term. But furthermore, the move is a clear signal of intent that Miami are hungry for even more success in what will be a monumental year for the club.
In a year where Miami will move to their new state of the art stadium, Miami Freedom Park, the Herons will aim to become the first team in over a decade to repeat as MLS Cup champions. No team has achieved that feat since the LA Galaxy in 2011–12.
But arguably the most ambitious goal Miami have on their agenda is to become only the second MLS team this century to achieve continental glory. The Herons already know their path to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup final and will be eager to collect one of the few remaining trophies that’s missing from their cabinet.
Apart from re-signing Suárez, Miami have also acquired Sergio Reguilón as Jordi Alba’s replacement. And with one vacant Designated Player spot still up for grabs, it wouldn’t be shocking if Miami complete yet another marquee signing before the start of the new term.
Despite the unprecedented success enjoyed in 2025, Miami have already turned the page and are hard at work to achieve an even more triumphant 2026.