John Elway's Autographed Cards Look To Steal the Spotlight in 2024 Bowman Draft
As an avid sports fan and a collector who grew up in 80s and 90s, the story of John Elway and the "what if" surrounding his baseball career is one of the coolest sports hypotheticals ever. Most people know Elway as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but not everyone realizes that, back in 1981, he was also a serious baseball player. Elway was drafted by the New York Yankees as the 52nd overall pick and even played for their Single-A affiliate, where he batted an impressive .318, which is quite the accomplishment!
But as we all know, Elway chose football, and well the rest is simply just history especially after winning two Super Bowl rings cementing his name in NFL lore. Still, you can’t help but wonder, what if Elway had stuck with baseball? Could he have been the next Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders, (both of whom were legendary and dominant across two professional sports)? Could he have been an MLB Hall of Famer? Multi-Year All-Star? Numerous Gold Glove Winner? These are the kinds of questions that keep sports fans (and card collectors like me) up at night.
Now, thanks to 2024 Bowman Draft Baseball, we finally get to see what could have been. In their newest release, Bowman has included signed versions as well as colored parallels of a John Elway MLB rookie card. These cards imagine what his rookie card might have looked like if he had chosen baseball over football. The assortment of parallels includes a Base Refractor, Aqua Lava Refractors /199, Blue Refractors /150, Green Refractors /99, Yellow Refractors /75, Gold Refractors /50, Orange Refractors /25, Red Refractors /5, and a Superfractor /1. It’s like holding a piece of alternative history in the palms of your hands.
For collectors, this is a dream come true, especially since the variation versions feel extra special, like a nod to Elway’s untapped potential as a baseball star. These cards are unique because they represent more than just stats or achievements; they tell a story of crossroads, life-changing decisions, and what might have been if different paths were chosen.
This release is also a reminder of why collecting cards is so much fun. It’s not just about owning a piece of history; it’s about celebrating the stories behind the players. Whether you’re a diehard Elway fan, a Yankees supporter, or just someone who loves the "what ifs" of sports, these cards are must-haves.
Bowman has done an amazing job blending nostalgia with imagination. So, when you rip open a pack of 2024 Bowman Draft, keep an eye out for these Elway cards—they’re more than collectibles; they’re conversation starters and who knows, pulling one might even inspire the next great two-sport athlete.