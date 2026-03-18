5 1957 Topps Hall Of Famer Cards You Can Buy for Under $100

1957 Topps is one of the most important sets in the history of the baseball card hobby. It was the first set to use the modern 2½ by 3½ inch card size that collectors are familiar with. Earlier Topps cards were slightly larger, but the 1957 dimensions became the industry standard and remain the size used for nearly every baseball card produced today.

It was also the first baseball card set to include complete career statistics on the back of each card. In years prior, the backs of cards rather showed only a single season of stats. In the years before the internet and easy access to player records, the cards from 1957 Topps gave fans easy access to a player’s accomplishments.

Bowman featured multi-player cards in its 1953 set, but 1957 marked the first time Topps placed multiple stars together on a single card. | Card Ladder

Additionally, 1957 Topps was the first Topps set to include multi-player cards. The "Yankees' Power Hitters" (Mickey Mantle/Yogi Berra) and "Dodgers' Sluggers” (Duke Snyder/Roy Campanella/Gil Hodges/Carl Furillo) cards were so successful, that Topps has included star-studded multi-player cards in nearly every set since.

Another defining feature of the set is its sharp color photography. It was the first Topps set to use actual color photographs of the players instead of artist renderings. The beautiful photography helps make 1957 Topps one of the most recognizable and historically significant releases in baseball card history. Even as popularity and recognition of the set continues to increase, the card market still offers savvy collectors’ excellent 1957 Topps bargains. Below are five Hall of Fame cards from the set that can be found for less than $100.

1. Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra “ Yankees Power Hitters” 1957 Topps #407 SGC 1

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Recent Sale Price: $95 (12/25/2025)

Total Population: 9,252

Why It’s Undervalued: This card features the “Baseball Card King” (Mantle) and the player with the most World Series rings ever (Yogi won 10 championships as a player). It is a historically significant card as the first multi-player "combo" card ever featured in a Topps set. Additionally, this card includes an iconic image of the Yankees legends. A SGC 1 copy under $100 is an excellent value, as a PSA 7 copy of the card sold for $1,949 on February 21st.

2. Bill Mazeroski 1957 Topps #24 Rookie Card PSA 3

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Price: $92 (3/1/2026)

Total Population: 4,788

Why It’s Undervalued: This is a rookie card of a Hall of Famer from the iconic 1957 Topps set, and a PSA 3 copy with decent eye appeal can be had for less than the cost of a 2026 Topps Hobby Box. Maz is considered by many to be the greatest defensive second baseman in MLB history, and he was the hero of the 1960 World Series. A PSA 3 in this case is an ultimate “collector grade,” because it provides a clear, presentable image of the card without a three or four-digit price tag. Soon after Mazeroski passed away on February 20th, a PSA 8 copy of this card sold for $1,400.

3. Ernie Banks 1957 Topps #55 PSA 3

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Price: $99 (3/12/2026)

Total Population: 6,774

Why It’s Undervalued: This is a fourth-year card of the most popular player in Chicago Cubs history, and it represents a cost-effective way to own one of his iconic cards. It captures “Mr. Cub” right before he won back-to-back MVPs in 1958 and 1959. While PSA 9 ($7,800) and PSA 8 ($1,250) copies are priced for investors, a PSA 3 with great eye appeal is a steal for the average collector at under $100.

4. Eddie Mathews 1957 Topps #250 PSA 5

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Price: $83 (3/7/2026)

Population: 3,695

Why It’s Undervalued: Mathews is one of the greatest Braves in franchise history, finishing his career with 512 home runs. He is the only player to have played for the Braves in Boston, Milwaukee, and Atlanta. Many 1957 Topps cards suffer from surface issues, but a nice PSA 5 copy usually has an excellent surface and strong eye appeal. This card jumps up to the $500 range in a PSA 8, and a PSA 9 copy (population 26) last sold for $5,795.

5. Roberto Clemente 1957 Topps #76 SGC 1

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Price: $86 (3/12/2026)

Population: 10,992

Why It’s Undervalued: This is Clemente’s third-year card, and it represents Clemente’s first card with an actual color photograph. Clemente is a legend for being one of the greatest outfielders of all-time, and he is also an icon in Latin America for his extensive humanitarian work. A PSA 5 copy of this card can be found in the $400 range, and a PSA 9 copy (population 194) last sold for $13,000.