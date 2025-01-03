Panini, We Have a Problem - Collectors Are Cutting Up Patches
There has been a recent outcry from collectors over Panini patch cards. Collectors are complaining that they are being “tricked” into believing the patches should be of the player on the front of the card.
Spreading like wildfire, people all over social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram are posting videos of them cutting up, destroying their cards, and showing off what they are finding behind the patch. And what they are finding, is not too pleasing to most.
It seems that Panini is taking any jersey owned by the team, cutting them up, and matching them with any player they choose on the front. Unfortunately, there is no correlation to the player. This becomes unfortunate to those who get a “big” hit, or pull their favorite player, only to find out the jersey on the front doesn’t match the player.
I couldn't imagine pulling a Tom Brady patch card, only find out the patch is from a practice squad player. I had to investigate.
While examining the back of one of my own patch cards, it does state clearly by Panini “The enclosed authentic memorabilia is not from any specific game or event”. This is a vague statement, that covers Panini from potentially any wrongdoing…. but it’s a bit deceiving.
I continued to dissect the card, and carefully removed the cloth from card cutout. Upon turning it over, the sticker does just say Washington Commanders and gives no indication it's from the player on the front.
Me personally, I think this is bad business on Panini. I don't know if it's a level of laziness, or just another angle to increase the bottom line. Either way, collectors are figuring it out, and it's not sitting well.