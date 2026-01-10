Aaron Rodgers Cards To Buy Before He Retires

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers has everything to play for Monday night. It's win or go home in a high-stakes game against the Texans to decide which team moves on in the Playoffs. Rodgers cemented his Hall of Fame legacy during his time with the Packers - earning 4 MVPs - and after a forgettable stint with the Jets, he's got his team in the postseason. His football cards are still a hot item, and as he decides whether to play another year, it's worth looking at his cards. Monday could be his last game, after all.

TOPPS CHROME REFRACTOR 2005 AARON RODGERS

2005 Aaron Rodgers Topps Chrome Refractor | CardLadder

Topps Chrome is the rookie card of choice for many collectors, and this rookie of Rodgers is no exception. The base card is of course the most common, but the refractor parallel adds a premium and a chase for those wanting something extra. There is also an autographed version.

UPPER DECK SWEET SPOT 2005 AARON RODGERS

2005 Aaron Rodgers Upper Deck Sweet Spot Auto | eBay

Many of Rodgers' first autograph cards were sticker autographs - not the on-card signatures that many collectors prefer. This card offers a nice alternative. Upper Deck's "Sweet Spot" product included these insert cards with an autograph on a mini helmet. A cool idea and limited in this case to 100.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC PATCH AUTO 2005 AARON RODGERS

2005 Aaron Rodgers SP Authentic Patch Auto | CardLadder

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (2016) | Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Upper Deck continued the premium card chase with its 2005 SP Authentic release. This card had pretty much everything - a limited print run to just 99, a nice big on-card autograph and a swatch of jersey. Given that this also is technically a rookie card, this is a must-have for Rodgers fans with deeper pockets.

PANINI KABOOM 2018 AARON RODGERS

2018 Aaron Rodgers Panini Kaboom | CardLadder

Panini's "Kaboom" insert has become one of the most popular card subsets out there, especially for the younger generations of collectors. It all began back in 2018, when Kaboom was a multi-sport card set available only through redemption. Rodgers was one of the first athletes included in the now iconic insert set.

