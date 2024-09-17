3 New Champions League Sets You Need to Consider Buying
A new edition of the Champions League kicks off on Tuesday. The world's greatest club competition features a new format this season, but expected to deliver some of the same thrills as in past editions.
To go along with the start of the group phase are three new card sets. Here's a look at these sets and what makes them a must-have for soccer collectors:
2024-25 Match Attax Extra UEFA Champions League
Introducing the all-new 2024 Match Attax Extra UEFA Champions League trading cards. Big in Europe, collectors can build sets by buying packs and tins. The set, put out by Topps, also features a binder to put the cards in.
The set features 396 base cards -- highlighted by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham -- and an array of parallels. Also look for platinum cards and ones featuring team badges!
Prices vary. Check the Topps UK website for details.
2023-24 Topps Inception UEFA Club Competitions
From an affordable product to a much more expensive one. The base set, with its wild and colorful designs, features 100 cards, divided into six subsets.
Multi-signature cards are part of the big chase this year, along with patch autographs. Signed booklets featuring legends such as Lionel Messi and Cristaino Ronaldo have also had collectors abuzz over the last few weeks.
Boxes are selling for about $400.
2022-23 Topps UCL Dynasty
For the first time ever, Topps has produced a Dynasty set for the Champions League. The result is a high-end set for the ages.
The highlights include autographed cards -- all of them on card -- and match-worn relics. The cards all have a sleek design and feature the starball design. The cards feature legends such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.
Boxes are selling for as much as $3,200.