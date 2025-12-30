Topps to Release Stranger Things 'Final Chapter' Cards-One Might Set a Record

The pre-release for the 2026 Topps Stranger Things drops this Friday, January 2nd, and it looks poised to raise the bar for collectible cards of this iconic show. With new inserts, SPs, autographs, relics, and auto/relics, the set is shaping up to be a hit among hobbyists and Stranger Things fans alike.

Stranger Things Topps 2026 Release Autos and Relics | Topps

This release will once again feature autos, relics, and auto/relic cards similar to past Stranger Things Topps sets. The key difference this time will is the design, which delivers a high-end, colorful holographic look that feels more authentic to the show itself.

Numbered Autos and Relics Lead the Way!

Collectors will be primarily focused on the Mille Bobby Brown "Eleven" 1/1 Relic Auto pictured above. With past Brown autographs selling in the $3,000 to $4,000 range, it will be interesting to see whether this particular card surpasses those figures and becomes the highest-selling Stranger Things card on record.



As card manufacturers continue to incorporate physical relics tied to television shows, relics like this will remain a big draw for serious collectors. With more relics now sourced directly from on-set costumes, the question becomes whether that authenticity will be reflected in long-term value, especially as relic cards from sports products have seen declining interest due to the continued use of non-game-used uniforms that are "not associated" with any game or event materials.

Retro Inserts

Using the classic 1985 Topps Baseball design, this insert set features ten of the show's most iconic characters. By blending the '85 Topps aesthetic with imagery of the chatchers from the final season, this insert set seamlessly merges nostalgia and modern collecting, resulting in cards that are both visually striking and highly collectible.

1985 Topps Stranger Things Insert | Topps

Sketch Cards?

Although not officially listed on the checklist, Topps has included 1/1 sketch cards in past Stranger Things releases. These sketch cards typically depict major characters and pivotal scenes from the most recent season. As sketch cards continue to rise in popularity, particularly with Topps' recent non-sport releases, it will be interesting to see what sketch art cards ultimately surface in this product.

As this iconic Netflix series comes to an end and Topps releases its latest cardboard tribute, collectors may find some comfort in opening packs of this product. The cards help preserve memories of a show that turned its young cast into mega-stars and reminded audiences everywhere just how cool the 1980s really were.

