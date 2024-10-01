'SNL Turns 50’: A Look Back at the 1992 Star Pics Set
Live from New York ... it's a look back at a card set from the 1990s?
"Saturday Night Live" -- the NBC sketch comedy show that's caricatured presidents and American culture -- turns 50 this season. It was also once featured on trading cards.
“‘SNL’ has always helped us process the absurdities of the week in politics through sketch comedy. It can be a cathartic process for people, so the show plays an important role,” Jeffrey P. Jones, a professor of entertainment and media studies at the University of Georgia, told NBC News.
From the 1970s to today, the show, which has also launched numerous careers, has become famous for its political humor, especially in a presidential election year. It has also featured numerous guests, including athletes like Wayne Gretzky and Michael Jordan.
But "SNL" hasn't jjust been a TV show. It was also once the focus of a trading card set. Despite its popularity over the last five decades, the 1992 Star Pics Saturday Night Live set marked the only time the show has had a full hobby release.
The base set -- a total of150 cards -- looks back at the show's history. It highlights the early years with John Belushi, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Gilda Radner through Chris Farley, Mike Myers, Adam Sandler and Dana Carvey.
The "SNL" set, featuring a loud and colorful '90s design typical of the Junk Wax era, was also ahead of its time.
In fact, the set features rare of Farley, Myers, Sandler, Chris Rock and Phil Hartman. The autographs can be found on the back of the cards.
The cards from this oft-forgotten set, according to PSA, have not been graded in high numbers. Overall, however, complete sets can be had for as little as $50. Factory sealed boxes can sell for as high as $200.
Star Pics is also famous for sports sets it produced throughout the early '90s as well as those of other popular TV shows of the time.
Several "SNL" alums, meanwhile, are also featured on trading cards in a variety of sets over the years. Among the most notable are ones put out by Topps featuring Will Ferrell playing baseball.