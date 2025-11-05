Josh Giddey Makes Bulls History Not Seen Since Michael Jordan
The Bulls are off to a fiery start to the 2025-26 season as they’ve gone 6-1 so far. More specifically, Josh Giddey is showing off night after night.
The guard even made Bulls franchise history not seen since Michael Jordan—that’s pretty good company to join. In Tuesday night’s miraculous 113-111 comeback win over the 76ers, Giddey posted his second consecutive triple-double (29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists). The only other player in Bulls history to do this was Jordan during the 1988-89 season.
The only other NBA player so far this season to record back-to-back triple doubles is three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
On top of joining Jordan in this rare Bulls history, Giddey also surpassed Jordan’s former teammate Scottie Pippen in the team’s all-time list for the 20-point most triple-doubles. Pippen recorded six in his 12 years in Chicago, while Giddey already has seven after just one full season and seven games this year. That’s pretty incredible.
We’ll see if Giddey can continue this impressive streak when the Bulls face the Bucks on Friday. He nearly had three triple-doubles in a row as he posted 32 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists vs. the Knicks last Friday. He’s notched at least a double-double in every game this year except for one.