Pro Football Hall of Fame Announces 25 Semifinalists - Why no Punters?
At Ray Guy’s Hall of Fame induction in 2014, legendary coach John Madden said, “Ray Guy was a football player who punted.” It was the ultimate compliment coming from Madden, who had coached a bunch of tough guys throughout his career.
On that day, Guy became the first-ever punter with a place in Canton. Ten years later, and he’s still the only punter in the Hall of Fame, and it won’t change in the coming year. None of the 25 semifinalists for the 2025 Class are punters.
**There are two Hall of Famers who were considered the best punters of their day. Still, they primarily played other positions for which they were voted in: Quarterback Sammy Baugh and Safety Yale Lary.
The voters don’t seem to hold special teams in high regard. Canton has only one punter, one specialist (Devin Hester), and four kickers enshrined. This is strange, considering coaches say special teams are one-third of the game.
But it’s also understandable, considering the NFL Hall of Fame Committee is limited in the number of players it can vote in. Why give a spot to a punter when there are so many other great players?
At some point, that’s going to change. A bylaw might be created to allow more special teamers in.
I’m not an expert in punting, but a great punter can:
- Flip the field
- Pin an opposing team deep in its territory
- Consistently drop balls inside the 20-yard line
- Give enough time for defenders to get the returner
- Hang a ball high enough to neutralize the returner
- Angle a ball out of bounds
- Affects the game psychologically
- Keep a team with a struggling offense in a ball game
- Be a willing tackler if necessary
Punting is tough. But what does this mean for card collectors?
Now is a good time to research great punters, pick two or three you believe have the best chance of induction and buy their rookie cards in the best possible condition at the lowest price.
There are many Hall of Fame rookie card collectors out there. Part of collecting is keeping track of the hall of fame process - especially older cards or overlooked players - that can turn forgotten cards into sought-after collector’s items.
Where to begin? A simple Google search will do, and I highly recommend starting with Gil Brandt’s article on NFL.com. Brandt is a legendary NFL executive who led the Cowboys’ player personnel department from 1960-1988. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.
His choice for the greatest punter ever? Former Raider and Houston Texan Shane Lechler. Lechler was a seven-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro six times. He also has a career average of 47.6 yards per punt - the highest ever for punters with at least 250 attempts.
Lechler has one rookie card in 2000 Fleer Tradition and Tradition Glossy. Both sets are similar though not identical. The glossy product is considered better because of its coating, which is similar to comparing Topps Base with Topps Chrome.
While Lechler seems the most obvious choice as the next punter to reach the Hall of Fame, don’t overlook other players, especially those who may have helped pioneer the position. Such punters include Sean Landeta, Jerrel Wilson, Reggie Roby, and Don Chandler.
As a collector you want to get in early before prices go up with demand. But if you’re looking to flip cards, remember, you’re playing the long game. If you’re expecting to make a fast buck, this is not for you. There’s no telling when the Hall of Fame will be a more welcoming place for the most special of players - the special teamers.