3 essential cards of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley

Kenny Easley, 66, passed away on Nov. 14. The Hall of Famer, nicknamed "The Enforcer," had a brief but impactful seven-year career in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. After being named All-American for three consecutive seasons at UCLA.

Easley retired after learning he had a serious kidney disease following the 1989 season. An early retirement that likely kept him out of the Hall of Fame longer than it should have. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Lumen Field’s arches are dark this evening as we spotlight one of the greatest sports figures in Seattle history, The Enforcer, Kenny Easley. pic.twitter.com/1qSX6EBfOg — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 16, 2025

Getting some of his best cards is a great way to remember a football legend for football fans of all ages, as well as for fans who want to remember one of the greatest players at UCLA and for the Seattle Seahawks.

1. 1983 Topps Rookie Card #384

Any discussion of Easley's essential cards begins with his rookie card. Easley didn't get a card until the beginning of his third year in the NFL. His PSA 10 rookie card is very scarce, with only 28 in the population. According to Card Ladder, there have been two public sales in the past three months, for $850 and $676 in September and October, respectively.

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

PSA 9s are much cheaper. There are only 400 in the population count, and the most recent sale was $70 on Nov. 14, seemingly due to his death. Prior to that, two sales were recorded for $52 and $55.

Kenny Easley's Three-Interception Game



On MNF in Week 9 of the 1984 season, Kenny became the first player in #Seahawks history to intercept three passes in a game — a 24-0 victory in San Diego.



Though tied four times, Kenny's mark remains Seattle's single-game record.



RIP🕯️ pic.twitter.com/Cp5ihmcVet — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) November 15, 2025

2. 2017 Panini Hall Of Fame Autograph #'d /25

Undoubtedly one of the proudest moments of Easley's career, his 2017 Hall of Fame induction was a long time coming. The 2017 Panini football Class of 2017 set was a special release honoring that year's Hall of Fame class.

The release includes a base card that sells at a low price. However, his on-card autograph, numbered to 25, is an incredible card commemorating his induction. There is currently one for sale on eBay for $400.

Image Courtesy of eBay seller CamsCards6

3. 2005 Topps All-American Autograph Card

This card features Easley in a UCLA uniform, where he spent four years as one of the best safeties in the country. At UCLA, he was a three-time All-American and a four-time All-Pac 10 selection. His dominance in college led to his selection as the #4 overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.

Image Courtesy of eBay seller Sv.sportscards.ig

There are few cards, if any, aside from this set that feature Easley in a UCLA uniform. Easley's No. 5 is one of 10 numbers retired by UCLA. Currently, there are a couple of listings on eBay, where the card is offered for sale for $60 to $70.

