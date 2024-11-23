Reid's Rips: 2024 Donruss Football Winter Holiday Tin
For all of $18.99, I decided to have a fun, quick rip and get into the holiday spirit (kind of) and open a 2024 Donruss Football Winter Holiday Tin.
The snowflake covered tins consist of three, 5 card packs of otherwise unseen and brand new 2024 Donruss Football cards. That's always an exciting prospect.
That iconic Rated Rookie logo still holds a lot of weight in the hobby, and I would be lying if I said I wasn't looking forward to pulling some of the bigger quarterback rookies this year.
I'd be lying if I said I pulled any.
The rookie in my first pack was New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Collectors can expect one Press Proof Purple parallel per pack, which I did find.
In my second pack, I got a solid Rated Rookie Press Proof Purple of Tampa Bay Buccaneers promising rookie running back Bucky Irving. I also got a groovy Jaylen Hurts Elite Series insert in pack numero dos.
In my third final pack, I got a Champ is Here insert of Skyy Moore, the Kansas City Chiefs running back, from an insert set celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory last year.
My favorite card came in pack three when I pulled a Rated Rookie of Las Vegas Raiders stud tight end Brock Bowers, so I was pretty happy about that.
I thought for less than 20 bucks that this was a solid deal until I closely inspected the cards and saw that many of them literally had rounded corners. I think I could have opened a pack of 1948 Bowman Baseball cards and found the contents in better condition.
Ultimately, it's not that big of a deal, but they were not very good. I would be shocked if they would back anything higher than a PSA 5 (not that I'm submitting them!) After a second look, I found rounded white corners on nearly every card. I even opened a second tin just to see if I somehow had horrible luck, but either way I did because the second tin was equally as bad.
I was happy to pull a Cooper DeJean rookie but the lower right-hand corner looked like it had been tackled. I found a cool Kansas City Chiefs card that literally had white rounded corners and a Joe Mixon Press Proof Purple that looked like it was in Mixon's back pocket after he had carried the ball 20 times last game.
I absolutely love Donruss football. I'm a huge fan of the Rated Rookie lineage and the clean, straightforward base cards. But in this case, it was a pretty sad state of affairs. I, personally, would definitely think twice about opening another tin until I saw a few that had near mint or better cards in them. I'd also be curious to see if this is a widespread issue that other collectors are finding.