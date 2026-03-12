Aaron Judge has spent the better part of a decade redefining power in Major League Baseball. Now one of his earliest cards has reached a new stratosphere as well.

Fanatics Collect announced that it has brokered a $5.2 million private sale of Judge’s 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor Autograph 1/1, making it the highest modern-era baseball card sale ever recorded. According to CardLadder, the transaction is now tied for the tenth-highest trading card sale of all time, and it easily becomes the most valuable card ever tied to the Yankees slugger.

Aaron Judge’s 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor Auto 1/1 rookie card. which sold for $5.2 million through Fanatics Collect. | Fanatics

The identities of both the buyer and seller remain private.

Fanatics Collect, which brokered the deal through its private-sale brokerage service, called the transaction a milestone moment for the hobby. “We’re incredibly honored to have brokered this record-breaking deal and to be part of such a momentous moment in hobby history,” the company said in a statement.

Judge’s Sale Tops Trout, Ohtani and Other Modern Card Giants

The sale also surpasses the previous modern baseball record, the Mike Trout 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor Auto 1/1, which sold for $3.936 million. Other notable modern-era baseball card sales include the Shohei Ohtani 2024 Topps Chrome Gold Logoman 1/1 ($3 million), the Paul Skenes 2024 Topps Chrome MLB Debut Patch Auto 1/1 ($1.11 million), and the Shohei Ohtani 2024 Topps Dynasty Logoman 50-50 Auto 1/1 ($1.067 million).

From Rookie Sensation to Yankees Icon

Judge announced himself to the baseball world in dramatic fashion in 2016, homering in his very first major league at-bat. A year later he shattered expectations—and the record books—by launching 52 home runs in 2017, breaking Mark McGwire’s rookie home run record and immediately becoming the face of the Yankees’ next generation.

Aaron Judge has cemented his place in baseball card history, with an epic $5.2M sale that reflects his legendary career. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Since then, his career has evolved into one of the most dominant power runs of the modern era. Judge’s historic 2022 season pushed him into rare territory. He hit 62 home runs, breaking Roger Maris’s long-standing American League record while leading the majors in home runs, runs scored, RBI, and OPS. He narrowly missed a Triple Crown while hitting .311, cementing his status as the game’s most feared middle-of-the-order bat.

A Modern Legend and Global Ambassador

In the years since, Judge has continued piling up accolades. He has won three American League MVP awards in a four-year span, posted multiple 50-plus home run seasons, and became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 300 career home runs. Along the way he has climbed the Yankees’ all-time home run leaderboard past legends like Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggio, further cementing his place in franchise history.

United States outfielder Aaron Judge warms up before the game against Mexico at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

His power has translated internationally as well. Serving as Team USA’s captain in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Judge homered on his very first swing of the tournament and delivered another towering blast against Mexico, once again demonstrating his ability to perform in the game’s biggest moments.

Could the Record Be Broken…Next Week?

Fanatics Collect’s March Premier Auction currently features another potential blockbuster: the 2025 Topps Chrome Dual MVP Shohei Ohtani & Aaron Judge Gold MLB Logoman Auto 1/1, which has already crossed into the seven-figure range. Offshore betting markets have reportedly set the over-under for that card at $5.5 million ahead of the auction’s close on March 19.

2025 Topps Chrome Dual MVP Shohei Ohtani & Aaron Judge GOLD MLB LOGOMAN PATCH AUTO 1/1 | Fanatics Collect

If that prediction holds, Judge’s presence at the top of the modern baseball card market may only be getting started.