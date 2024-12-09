Sol Ruca is a WWE Rising Star to Watch Out For

Collectibles On SI

Sol Ruca is absolutely sensational.

Horacio Ruiz

Image Courtesy of eBay

One of the biggest surprises for card collectors at Fanatics Fest NYC (FFNYC) was the enthusiasm of wrestling fans. Wrestling took center stage at the event because of the energy brought by its fans. FFNYC had an all-star lineup of wrestlers for meet and greets, with fans waiting hours to get autographs and pictures taken with them, sometimes waiting for multiple wrestlers.

It'd be no surprise if wrestler Sol Ruca is booked for next year's event. Ruca was named the 2023 Rookie of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Her acrobatics in the ring have left fans in awe for a few years. Still, her performance last week on NXT, a developmental brand of WWE, has created quite the buzz.

Ruca's style typifies today's women's wrestling, gifted athletes who engage in high-flying acrobatics to put on a physical spectacle. Ruca's jaw-dropping moves have her next in line in following the footsteps of superstars like Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, and Asuka.

With Ruca's star rising, let's look at her card market and the highest sales. Ruca first appeared in WWE cards in 2023 in Panini's various releases, including Select, Chronicles, Immaculate, and Donruss.

On Nov. 23, eBay recorded a $2,000 sale for a 2023 Panini Select 1/1 Autographed card with a PSA 9 card and autograph grade. It is the highest-selling Ruca card to date.

Sol Ruca of WWE trading cards
This 2023 Panini Select Black 1/1 Autograph sold for $2,000. It is the most expensive Ruca card sold to date. / Image Courtesy of eBay

The November sale eclipsed a previous high of $1,600 for an ungraded 2023 Panini Chronicles Gold Vinyl Autographed 1/1, which sold on Oct. 12. The October sale was a landmark sale as it leapt the high-end Ruca market by about $1,000.

2023 Panini Chronicles Sol Ruca card
The 2023 Panini Chronicles 1/1 Gold Vinyl Autograph Sol Ruca card sold for $1,600. The previous high sale was for $500. / Image Courtesy of eBay

As Ruca's high-end market begins to take off, there are affordable options for her limited cards. Ruca's numbered autograph cards sell on eBay for about $55 - $60. Some of her lower-numbered non-autographed cards also sell in the $55 - $60 range.

Sol Ruca Immaculate card
This 2023 Sol Ruca Immaculate card recently sold for $64. / Image Courtesy of eBay

Wrestling has certainly evolved since I was a kid. Everything from the storylines, character tropes, and the business has changed. The requirements and talent needed to wrestle have also evolved, especially among women wrestlers. Sol Ruca is one to watch.

