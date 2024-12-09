Sol Ruca is a WWE Rising Star to Watch Out For
One of the biggest surprises for card collectors at Fanatics Fest NYC (FFNYC) was the enthusiasm of wrestling fans. Wrestling took center stage at the event because of the energy brought by its fans. FFNYC had an all-star lineup of wrestlers for meet and greets, with fans waiting hours to get autographs and pictures taken with them, sometimes waiting for multiple wrestlers.
It'd be no surprise if wrestler Sol Ruca is booked for next year's event. Ruca was named the 2023 Rookie of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Her acrobatics in the ring have left fans in awe for a few years. Still, her performance last week on NXT, a developmental brand of WWE, has created quite the buzz.
Ruca's style typifies today's women's wrestling, gifted athletes who engage in high-flying acrobatics to put on a physical spectacle. Ruca's jaw-dropping moves have her next in line in following the footsteps of superstars like Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, and Asuka.
With Ruca's star rising, let's look at her card market and the highest sales. Ruca first appeared in WWE cards in 2023 in Panini's various releases, including Select, Chronicles, Immaculate, and Donruss.
On Nov. 23, eBay recorded a $2,000 sale for a 2023 Panini Select 1/1 Autographed card with a PSA 9 card and autograph grade. It is the highest-selling Ruca card to date.
The November sale eclipsed a previous high of $1,600 for an ungraded 2023 Panini Chronicles Gold Vinyl Autographed 1/1, which sold on Oct. 12. The October sale was a landmark sale as it leapt the high-end Ruca market by about $1,000.
As Ruca's high-end market begins to take off, there are affordable options for her limited cards. Ruca's numbered autograph cards sell on eBay for about $55 - $60. Some of her lower-numbered non-autographed cards also sell in the $55 - $60 range.
Wrestling has certainly evolved since I was a kid. Everything from the storylines, character tropes, and the business has changed. The requirements and talent needed to wrestle have also evolved, especially among women wrestlers. Sol Ruca is one to watch.