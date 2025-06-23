Tom Brady Wins Fanatics Games, Gives Fan Competitors Thousands
When it came to this weekend’s inaugural Fanatics Games, that were held during the 2025 Fanatics Fest in New York City, one person stood tall among the field one 100 participants and that person was none other than seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady.
RELATED: Fanatics Museum of Greatness is the Ultimate Collector’s Paradise
The events that made up this year’s Fanatics Games tested each competitor’s quarterback skills, their ability to shoot a basketball, score a soccer ball, pitch with precision accuracy and even perform a WWE-inspired entrance, where the ever-illustrious Tom Brady went full-fledged heel (and for those football fans at home trying to figure out what exactly that is, it means he crossed-over to the dark side and became a villain of sorts).
RELATED: CardVault By Tom Brady Opens Newest Card Store
His entrance, which should have had the music of bands like Metallica or Disturbed in the background, saw Brady spit on a New York Jets Sauce Gardner Jersey and then go on to rip into and tear apart a New York Giants Eli Manning Jersey, which (in perfect WWE fashion) prompt a surprise “interference” from Manning himself, who had tackled Brady while he was inside the ring, and as a result electrified the proverbial “hometown” crowd.
As a result of his quite emphatic and energetic WWE-inspired entrance, Tom Brady scored a cumulative total of 399.1 points across each of the events of the 2025 Fanatics Games, UFC fighter Justin Gaethje (345.5 points) finished in 2nd place and earned a Ferrari 812 GTS, while 39-year-old Pennsylvania teacher Matt Dennish finished in 3rd place (326 points) earning a 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor LeBron James Rookie Card graded BGS 9.5 and outperforming the likes of Football Stars Tyreek Hill and Rob Gronkowski, and NBA Star James Harden.
When all was said and done, Tom Brady, who humbly accepted his 1st place prize in front of the crowd at the Javits Center, took this incredible moment and chose to pay things a bit forward by giving each of the 50 fan competitors $5,000, and then subsequently donating the remainder of his winnings to charity.
For a weekend that was filled with sportsmanship, showmanship, friendly competition, and the ultimate crossover in fan-athlete interactions, the Fanatics Games certainly delivered across all fronts. And while the event featured a balanced mix of professional athletes, Hollywood stars and dedicated fans, it was none other than the GOAT himself, Tom Brady who made sure to remind everyone as to why he's still the undisputed champion no matter the game and no matter the playing field.