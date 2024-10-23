Topps F1 Chrome 2024: New Card Set Delivers Plenty of Horsepower
Another Formula One card set is ready to take the hobby by storm this year.
The international auto racing competition, a big deal in Europe for decades, has in recent years captured the attention of North American sports fans. As a result, F1 trading cards, which Topps first produced in 2020, have surged in both value and interest.
The latest drop, available now for pre-order on the Topps website, lacks any rookies (altohugh there are F2 and F3 drivers to speculate on, there's still plenty there for collectors.
Collectors can chase a variety of exciting cards within Topps Chrome Formula 1. In addition to the 200-card base set, the checklist features inserts of drivers with a 1954 Topps card design, helmet collection and plenty of autographs.
Here's a preview of the base set:
F1 DRIVERS
1 Max Verstappen
2 Sergio Perez
3 Charles Leclerc
4 Carlos Sainz
5 George Russell
6 Lewis Hamilton
7 Lando Norris
8 Oscar Piastri
9 Esteban Ocon
10 Pierre Gasly
11 Fernando Alonso
12 Lance Stroll
13 Valtteri Bottas
14 Zhou Guanyu
15 Nico Hulkenberg
16 Kevin Magnussen
17 Yuki Tsunoda
18 Daniel Ricciardo
19 Alexander Albon
20 Logan Sargeant
F2 DRIVERS
21 Oliver Bearman
22 Andrea Kimi Antonelli
23 Dennis Hauger
24 Franco Colapinto
25 Zane Maloney
26 Ritomo Miyata
27 Kush Maini
28 Gabriel Bortoleto
29 Zak O'Sullivan
30 Victor Martins
31 Paul Aron
32 Amaury Cordeel
33 Jak Crawford
34 Juan Manuel Correa
35 Joshua Dürksen
36 Taylor Barnard
37 Richard Verschoor
38 Roman Staněk
39 Enzo Fittipaldi
40 Rafael Villágomez
41 Isack Hadjar
42 Josep María Martí
F3 DRIVERS
43 Dino Beganovic
44 Gabriele Minì
45 Arvid Lindblad
46 Leonardo Fornaroli
47 Sami Meguetounif
48 Santiago Ramos
49 Tim Tramnitz
50 Kacper Sztuka
51 Alexander Dunne
52 Oliver Goethe
53 Sebastián Montoya
54 Mari Boya
55 Luke Browning
56 Martinius Stenshorne
57 Cian Shields
58 Charlie Wurz
59 Max Esterson
60 Matías Zagazeta
61 Noel León
62 Sophia Floersch
63 Tommy Smith
64 Christian Mansell
65 Laurens van Hoepen
66 Nikola Tsolov
67 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
68 Nikita Bedrin
69 Joshua Dufek
70 Callum Voisin
71 Joseph Loake
72 Piotr Wiśnicki
F1 CARS
73 Max Verstappen
74 Sergio Perez
75 Charles Leclerc
76 Carlos Sainz
77 George Russell
78 Lewis Hamilton
79 Lando Norris
80 Oscar Piastri
81 Esteban Ocon
82 Pierre Gasly
83 Fernando Alonso
84 Lance Stroll
85 Valtteri Bottas
86 Zhou Guanyu
87 Nico Hulkenberg
88 Kevin Magnussen
89 Yuki Tsunoda
90 Daniel Ricciardo
91 Alexander Albon
92 Logan Sargeant
F2 CARS
93 Oliver Bearman
94 Andrea Kimi Antonelli
95 Dennis Hauger
96 Franco Colapinto
97 Zane Maloney
98 Ritomo Miyata
99 Kush Maini
100 Gabriel Bortoleto
101 Zak O'Sullivan
102 Victor Martins
103 Paul Aron
104 Amaury Cordeel
105 Jak Crawford
106 Juan Manuel Correa
107 Joshua Dürksen
108 Taylor Barnard
109 Richard Verschoor
110 Roman Staněk
111 Enzo Fittipaldi
112 Rafael Villágomez
113 Isack Hadjar
114 Josep María Martí
F3 CARS
115 Dino Beganovic
116 Gabriele Minì
117 Arvid Lindblad
118 Leonardo Fornaroli
119 Sami Meguetounif
120 Santiago Ramos
121 Tim Tramnitz
122 Kacper Sztuka
123 Alexander Dunne
124 Oliver Goethe
125 Sebastián Montoya
126 Mari Boya
127 Luke Browning
128 Martinius Stenshorne
129 Cian Shields
130 Charlie Wurz
131 Max Esterson
132 Matías Zagazeta
133 Noel León
134 Sophia Floersch
135 Tommy Smith
136 Christian Mansell
137 Laurens van Hoepen
138 Nikola Tsolov
139 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
140 Nikita Bedrin
141 Joshua Dufek
142 Callum Voisin
143 Joseph Loake
144 Piotr Wiśnicki
GRAND PRIX WINNERS
145 Max Verstappen
146 Sergio Perez
147 Carlos Sainz
SPRINT WINNERS
148 Sergio Perez
149 Max Verstappen
150 Max Verstappen
151 Oscar Piastri
152 Max Verstappen
153 Max Verstappen
POLE POSITION
154 Max Verstappen
155 Charles Leclerc
156 Sergio Perez
157 Carlos Sainz
158 Lewis Hamilton
GRAND PRIX DRIVER OF THE DAY
159 Fernando Alonso
160 Max Verstappen
161 Sergio Perez
162 Sergio Perez
163 Max Verstappen
164 Esteban Ocon
165 Lewis Hamilton
166 Alexander Albon
167 Lando Norris
168 Lando Norris
169 Sergio Perez
170 Max Verstappen
171 Fernando Alonso
172 Carlos Sainz
173 Carlos Sainz
174 Oscar Piastri
175 Oscar Piastri
176 Lando Norris
177 Lando Norris
178 Lando Norris
179 Charles Leclerc
180 Yuki Tsunoda
F1 AWARD WINNERS
181 Oracle Red Bull Racing
182 Max Verstappen
183 Max Verstappen
184 Oracle Red Bull Racing
185 Théo Pourchaire
186 Logan Sargeant
F1 LEGENDS
187 Michael Schumacher
188 Ayrton Senna
189 Nigel Mansell
190 Alain Prost
191 David Coulthard
192 Michael Schumacher
193 Ayrton Senna
194 Nigel Mansell
195 Alain Prost
196 David Coulthard
197 Michael Schumacher
198 Ayrton Senna
199 Nigel Mansell
200 Alain Prost
Hobby boxes are selling for $229. Boxes will hit shelves on Nov. 22.