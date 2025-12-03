Rare Topps Dynasty Shohei Ohtani card coming to auction, starting at $1

Shohei Ohtani may be the most recognizable name in all of sports right now, even to the casual sports fan. In the hobby, the same can be said. Collectors will go to a card show today, and will hardly go one booth without seeing an Ohtani card for sale. Personal collections are also starting to fill up with Ohtani cards, as some are seeing him as a safe investment, playing the long game in the hobby. Whatever the case is, there is one thing that everyone can agree upon, and that is that Shohei Ohtani is on top of the sports card world right now. His autographs and rookies command some high dollar, and a rare autograph of his will be up for auction on Saturday, December 6th at 7 PM. Ahead of the auction, here is what collectors need to know.

The Card

The card in question comes from 2024 Topps Dynasty, which is one of the highest end offerings that Topps has. It features Ohtani still in his Los Angeles Angels uniform alongside a three color patch. Ohtani's autograph is also on the card with his name in a silver foil. If all of this was not intriguing enough, the rarity of the card should be noted: it is limited to only five copies, with this one being numbered 2/5. Additionally, it is graded a BGS 9.5, which qualifies it in the gem mint category, an added bonus for those who collect Ohtani. Given the card's rarity, there is no telling when it will come up for sale again. According to Card Ladder, the last known sale of this parallel card took place via auction on October 12th, 2025 when it sold ungraded for $7,800. The BGS gem mint grade will surely add some value, and collectors will have to tune in and find out just how much. The card will start at only $1 on auction.

2024 Topps Dynasty Shohei Ohtani Autograph Patches Silver | dcsports87 via eBay

The Event

The event will kick off on Saturday, December 6th at 7 PM and it is hosted by dcsports87 along with Sports Cards Nonsense on eBay Live. Aside from the Ohtani card, other key cards will also be up for auction. It includes mid and high end singles in the Baseball and Football realms of the hobby, with names like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Judge, Nick Kurtz, Lamar Jackson, Ken Griffey Jr, and more. All of the singles that will be for sale will start at only $1, so it is possible that collectors may be able to add some key cards to their collections. This is truly an event that will have it all, as it includes Hall of Famers, Rookies, and even Prospects. If collectors have the time, they should tune in. These types of events only happen so often in the hobby, and shows the power than online selling has right now in the hobby world. The event can be found here once it goes live.

dcsports87/SCN Live Event: Saturday, December 6th at 7 PM | eBay Live

High end MLB and NFL singles will be for sale on Saturday, December 6th, with all cards starting at only $1. Sports Cards Nonsense and dcsports87 are co-hosting the event, and offering some of the great cards in the hobby to collectors. Given the quality of names included in the event, collectors should pay close attention to this event. Names like Ohtani and Mahomes have staying power in the hobby, and their cards very well could remain hot if they continue their career trajectories. With online selling continuing to grow in popularity, high end singles may be here to stay in the format.

