Justice League x USMNT Headlines New Collectible Comic Ahead of 2026 World Cup

In a crossover that feels tailor-made for the modern collectibles era, DC and U.S. Soccer have teamed up to release Justice League: Heroes of the Pitch , a limited-edition comic that blends superheroes, soccer, and the growing cultural momentum behind the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Heroes of the Pitch" combines the world of soccer and comics ahead of the 2026 World Cup. | U.S. Soccer

On the surface, it’s a fun, all-ages story. Superman steps in as coach of a hybrid squad featuring members of the Justice League and players from the U.S. Men’s National Team, with Robin and Supergirl covering the action alongside a FOX Sports broadcast crew. The match doesn’t stay friendly for long, as an alien warlord crashes the spectacle and raises the stakes.

Where Sports and Pop Culture Collide

This isn’t just a comic; it’s a signal of where the hobby is heading. For years, sports collectibles and pop culture have run in parallel. Now, they’re starting to merge in more intentional ways. Heroes of the Pitch sits right at that intersection, bringing together one of the most recognizable superhero brands in the world with a U.S. Soccer program that is rapidly gaining traction ahead of a home World Cup .

The timing isn’t accidental. With the 2026 tournament set to take place across North America starting June 11th-July 19th, soccer in the U.S. is entering a different phase, one where fandom extends beyond the pitch and into lifestyle, apparel, and now, collectible storytelling.

Fans can commemorate the 2026 World Cup with the new collaboration between the USMNT and DC Comics. | U.S. Soccer

A New Kind of Sports Collectible

Written by Dave Wielgosz with art by Serg Acuña and a cover by Pop Mhan , the comic features 11 USMNT players alongside icons like Superman and Batman, positioning them as part of the same heroic universe.

For collectors, that framing matters. Traditional sports cards capture performance. Comics like this capture identity. They turn athletes into characters, placing them in a narrative that can live well beyond a single match or season. It’s closer to how Pokémon, Marvel, and Star Wars collectibles have built long-term value, through story, world-building, and emotional connection.

The fact that this is a limited-edition physical release, available through select retail channels like DICK’S Sporting Goods and the U.S. Soccer Store for $14.99, only adds to that appeal. It creates scarcity and accessibility—a combination that often drives early collector interest.

Beyond the Page

The comic is just one piece of a broader rollout. Apparel collaborations with Peace Collective and backpacks from Sprayground extend the concept into wearable collectibles, blending team identity with DC iconography. It’s a reminder that for modern fans, collecting doesn’t stop at cards or comics—it shows up in what they wear and how they express fandom.

That philosophy is central to why this works. As soccer continues to grow in the U.S., projects like Justice League: Heroes of the Pitch highlight how the sport is embedding itself deeper into culture. It’s no longer just about results on the field; it is about visibility, storytelling, and connection.

"Heroes of the Pitch" features players from the USMNT and favorite DC Comics superheroes in a crossover collectible comic. | U.S. Soccer

For collectors, that opens up new lanes. As the lines between sports, entertainment, and collectibles continue to blur, pieces like this, defined by scarcity, story, and timing, have a way of aging unexpectedly.

Because when the World Cup arrives in 2026, this won’t just be a novelty. It’ll be part of the story.