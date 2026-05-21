Neymar Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Brazil’s World Cup Star

Fears have been sparked ahead of the 2026 World Cup after Brazil star Neymar appeared to sustain a calf injury for Santos last weekend.

The 34-year-old was called up to the Brazil roster for the upcoming tournament and an online video posted by the player showed him visibly emotional when reacting to Carlo Ancelotti’s announcement.

It will almost certainly be the legendary forward’s final ever World Cup and an impressive spell back in his homeland with boyhood club Santos has facilitated his national team return.

However, Neymar suffered an injury setback during Santos’ recent clash with Coritiba and O Globo have reported that the issue is a “cause for concern” and has created “tension” in the Brazil camp as Ancelotti and his staff await the veteran’s comeback.

The injury is considered “moderate” and is expected to require a “reasonable recovery period.”

Will Neymar Still Play at the World Cup?

Fortunately for Brazil, Neymar’s calf injury is not expected to rule him out of the tournament. While he appears likely to miss Santos’ next two matches, the expectation remains that he will team up with his compatriots when Brazil convene for training on May 27.

“Neymar has a minor injury in his calf, an edema. The plan, following his progress, is to have him fit to return to the CBF next week,” Santos’ Health Center coordinator Rodrigo Zogaib told ge.

The injury is expected to take five to 10 days to heal and that means Neymar could be involved in Brazil’s pre-tournament friendly against Panama on May 31. It should also leave plenty of time for him to recover prior to his country’s World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13.

The lingering concern, however, remains Neymar’s injury record. Having been beset by fitness issues across his glistening career, there are always justifiable fears surrounding any news of another stint in the treatment room.

Neymar only returned from surgery on his knee in February and will hope he can make a swift recovery from his latest ailment.

João Pedro was a surprise omission. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

Player Position Club Caps Alisson Goalkeeper Liverpool 76 Ederson Goalkeeper Fenerbahçe 31 Weverton Goalkeeper Grêmio 10 Marquinhos Defender PSG 104 Danilo Luiz Defender Flamengo 68 Alex Sandro Defender Flamengo 43 Gabriel Magalhães Defender Arsenal 17 Bremer Defender Juventus 6 Wesley Defender Roma 6 Roger Ibañez Defender Al Ahli 5 Douglas Santos Defender Zenit 5 Léo Pereira Defender Flamengo 2 Casemiro Midfielder Manchester United 84 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder Flamengo 61 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder Newcastle 41 Fabinho Midfielder Al Ittihad 31 Danilo Santos Midfielder Botafogo 2 Neymar Forward Santos 128 Vinicius Junior Forward Real Madrid 47 Raphinha Forward Barcelona 37 Gabriel Martinelli Forward Arsenal 22 Matheus Cunha Forward Manchester United 21 Endrick Forward Lyon 15 Luiz Henrique Forward Zenit 13 Igor Thiago Forward Brentford 2 Rayan Forward Bournemouth 1

Neymar’s selection has not come without its controversy. Chelsea’s João Pedro was the most notable absentee and there has been a concerted effort to dismiss the idea that Neymar was selected directly ahead of the prolific striker.

Pedro boasts a mightily impressive 15 Premier League goals this season while Neymar has earned four Brazil caps since the 2022 World Cup.

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