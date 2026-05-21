Neymar Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Brazil’s World Cup Star
Fears have been sparked ahead of the 2026 World Cup after Brazil star Neymar appeared to sustain a calf injury for Santos last weekend.
The 34-year-old was called up to the Brazil roster for the upcoming tournament and an online video posted by the player showed him visibly emotional when reacting to Carlo Ancelotti’s announcement.
It will almost certainly be the legendary forward’s final ever World Cup and an impressive spell back in his homeland with boyhood club Santos has facilitated his national team return.
However, Neymar suffered an injury setback during Santos’ recent clash with Coritiba and O Globo have reported that the issue is a “cause for concern” and has created “tension” in the Brazil camp as Ancelotti and his staff await the veteran’s comeback.
The injury is considered “moderate” and is expected to require a “reasonable recovery period.”
Will Neymar Still Play at the World Cup?
Fortunately for Brazil, Neymar’s calf injury is not expected to rule him out of the tournament. While he appears likely to miss Santos’ next two matches, the expectation remains that he will team up with his compatriots when Brazil convene for training on May 27.
“Neymar has a minor injury in his calf, an edema. The plan, following his progress, is to have him fit to return to the CBF next week,” Santos’ Health Center coordinator Rodrigo Zogaib told ge.
The injury is expected to take five to 10 days to heal and that means Neymar could be involved in Brazil’s pre-tournament friendly against Panama on May 31. It should also leave plenty of time for him to recover prior to his country’s World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13.
The lingering concern, however, remains Neymar’s injury record. Having been beset by fitness issues across his glistening career, there are always justifiable fears surrounding any news of another stint in the treatment room.
Neymar only returned from surgery on his knee in February and will hope he can make a swift recovery from his latest ailment.
Brazil’s 2026 World Cup Roster in Full
Player
Position
Club
Caps
Alisson
Goalkeeper
Liverpool
76
Ederson
Goalkeeper
Fenerbahçe
31
Weverton
Goalkeeper
Grêmio
10
Marquinhos
Defender
PSG
104
Danilo Luiz
Defender
Flamengo
68
Alex Sandro
Defender
Flamengo
43
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
Arsenal
17
Bremer
Defender
Juventus
6
Wesley
Defender
Roma
6
Roger Ibañez
Defender
Al Ahli
5
Douglas Santos
Defender
Zenit
5
Léo Pereira
Defender
Flamengo
2
Casemiro
Midfielder
Manchester United
84
Lucas Paquetá
Midfielder
Flamengo
61
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
Newcastle
41
Fabinho
Midfielder
Al Ittihad
31
Danilo Santos
Midfielder
Botafogo
2
Neymar
Forward
Santos
128
Vinicius Junior
Forward
Real Madrid
47
Raphinha
Forward
Barcelona
37
Gabriel Martinelli
Forward
Arsenal
22
Matheus Cunha
Forward
Manchester United
21
Endrick
Forward
Lyon
15
Luiz Henrique
Forward
Zenit
13
Igor Thiago
Forward
Brentford
2
Rayan
Forward
Bournemouth
1
Neymar’s selection has not come without its controversy. Chelsea’s João Pedro was the most notable absentee and there has been a concerted effort to dismiss the idea that Neymar was selected directly ahead of the prolific striker.
Pedro boasts a mightily impressive 15 Premier League goals this season while Neymar has earned four Brazil caps since the 2022 World Cup.
READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.