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Neymar Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Brazil’s World Cup Star

Neymar was named on Brazil’s roster as he prepares for a fourth World Cup appearance.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Neymar’s fitness has turned into a national concern for Brazil.
Neymar’s fitness has turned into a national concern for Brazil. | Bruno Escolastico Sousa Silva/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fears have been sparked ahead of the 2026 World Cup after Brazil star Neymar appeared to sustain a calf injury for Santos last weekend.

The 34-year-old was called up to the Brazil roster for the upcoming tournament and an online video posted by the player showed him visibly emotional when reacting to Carlo Ancelotti’s announcement.

It will almost certainly be the legendary forward’s final ever World Cup and an impressive spell back in his homeland with boyhood club Santos has facilitated his national team return.

However, Neymar suffered an injury setback during Santos’ recent clash with Coritiba and O Globo have reported that the issue is a “cause for concern” and has created “tension” in the Brazil camp as Ancelotti and his staff await the veteran’s comeback.

The injury is considered “moderate” and is expected to require a “reasonable recovery period.”

Will Neymar Still Play at the World Cup?

Fortunately for Brazil, Neymar’s calf injury is not expected to rule him out of the tournament. While he appears likely to miss Santos’ next two matches, the expectation remains that he will team up with his compatriots when Brazil convene for training on May 27.

“Neymar has a minor injury in his calf, an edema. The plan, following his progress, is to have him fit to return to the CBF next week,” Santos’ Health Center coordinator Rodrigo Zogaib told ge.

The injury is expected to take five to 10 days to heal and that means Neymar could be involved in Brazil’s pre-tournament friendly against Panama on May 31. It should also leave plenty of time for him to recover prior to his country’s World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13.

The lingering concern, however, remains Neymar’s injury record. Having been beset by fitness issues across his glistening career, there are always justifiable fears surrounding any news of another stint in the treatment room.

Neymar only returned from surgery on his knee in February and will hope he can make a swift recovery from his latest ailment.

Brazil’s 2026 World Cup Roster in Full

João Pedro
João Pedro was a surprise omission. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

Player

Position

Club

Caps

Alisson

Goalkeeper

Liverpool

76

Ederson

Goalkeeper

Fenerbahçe

31

Weverton

Goalkeeper

Grêmio

10

Marquinhos

Defender

PSG

104

Danilo Luiz

Defender

Flamengo

68

Alex Sandro

Defender

Flamengo

43

Gabriel Magalhães

Defender

Arsenal

17

Bremer

Defender

Juventus

6

Wesley

Defender

Roma

6

Roger Ibañez

Defender

Al Ahli

5

Douglas Santos

Defender

Zenit

5

Léo Pereira

Defender

Flamengo

2

Casemiro

Midfielder

Manchester United

84

Lucas Paquetá

Midfielder

Flamengo

61

Bruno Guimarães

Midfielder

Newcastle

41

Fabinho

Midfielder

Al Ittihad

31

Danilo Santos

Midfielder

Botafogo

2

Neymar

Forward

Santos

128

Vinicius Junior

Forward

Real Madrid

47

Raphinha

Forward

Barcelona

37

Gabriel Martinelli

Forward

Arsenal

22

Matheus Cunha

Forward

Manchester United

21

Endrick

Forward

Lyon

15

Luiz Henrique

Forward

Zenit

13

Igor Thiago

Forward

Brentford

2

Rayan

Forward

Bournemouth

1

Neymar’s selection has not come without its controversy. Chelsea’s João Pedro was the most notable absentee and there has been a concerted effort to dismiss the idea that Neymar was selected directly ahead of the prolific striker.

Pedro boasts a mightily impressive 15 Premier League goals this season while Neymar has earned four Brazil caps since the 2022 World Cup.

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

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