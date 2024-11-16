Lindsey Vonn, Should we return to her cards?
Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated US skiers of all-time, dropped a bombshell on Friday, announcing her return to competitive alpine skiing. This announcement comes five years after Vonn announced her retirement from the sport in 2019. Vonn took to Instagram to announce her return saying
Well, it’s off to Colorado…. I hope the @usskiteam uniform still fits #onedayatatime- Lindsey Vonn via Instagram
The announcement of Vonn's return came as a surprise, as not only is she five years removed from competing competitively, Vonn turned 40 last month, and this comes just six months after a knee replacement surgery. Vonn announced her knee replacement surgery in April of this year, via her Instagram. The video Vonn shared has amassed over 50k likes.
Vonn is making the return to competitive skiing as one of the best to ever compete in the sport. Vonn has won every major title (World Cup globes, Olympic Gold, World Championship), and is one of just six female skiers to have World Cup victories across all five disciplines (downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom, and combined). Winning at every level, Vonn has also amassed a lot of significant victories over her career, winning three Olympic medals (1 gold, 2 bronze), 8 World Championship Medals (2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze), and 20 World Cup globes. Vonn also still holds the record for most victories by any skier, male or female, in a single discipline in downhill (43) and super-G (28).
Vonn has had a lot of variety of sports cards produced over her professional career, but it all started with her 2009 Sports Illustrated for Kids. The top three all-time sales for Vonn, are each of her SI for Kids, in various grades, ranging from $400-450. In the 2018 Topps Winter Olympics set, included was a tribute to Vonn’s career, titled “Career Milestones”, that featured 15 different milestones from Vonn’s career. Each card offered four different variations: base, US flag /99, gold /25, and a foilfractor 1/1. One of the 1/1 foilfractors from this set in a PSA 10, sold for $250 via ebay (best offer) on July 4th, 2022; good for ninth all-time for Vonn's cards.