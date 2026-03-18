Caitlin Clark Dominates Top 5 WNBA Card Sales of 2026

The WNBA (and women's basketball in general) has been on the rise in recent years, thanks to the overwhelming amount of young talent that has entered the league and the naturally generated interest they've brought for the sport. From Caitlin Clark to Paige Bueckers, the W has never been in safer hands.

In turn, sports card collecting for the WNBA has enjoyed a massive uptick in interest ever since the end of the pandemic, with numbers reaching record heights each year.

As the league prepares for a new chapter in a few months, we take a look at the top WNBA card sales of the year so far.

2024 Panini Select WNBA Autographed Memorabilia Gold Prizm Caitlin Clark /10 #AMCC PSA 10 AUTO 10

The most expensive WNBA card sold in 2026 is a Caitlin Clark RPA | PSA

It's really no surprise that the most expensive sale of a WNBA card so far this year was for a Caitlin Clark RPA. She's been one of the biggest names in women's basketball since her college days and is highly revered as one of the future stars of the league.

This Gold Prizm RPA from 2024 Panini Select is numbered /10 and received PSA 10 AUTO 10 dual grades. It's a POP 1 according to PSA's database and sold for $24,500 last February. This exact card went to market last year and sold for $28,060, marking a loss of $3,500 in value.

2024 Panini Royalty WNBA Kaboom! Green Angel Reese 1/1 #5

Angel Reese's Kaboom! 1/1 takes second place on this list | CardLadder

Combine one of the hottest insert lines in recent years with one of the most popular WNBA players and you get a massive sale in the five figures. Angel Reese's Kaboom! 1/1 RC from 2024 Panini Royalty WNBA takes the #2 spot on this list, just a couple thousand dollars in value behind first place.

This card sold through auction in January for $21,000 which was the lowest price paid after reviewing its three known sales. The 1/1 rookie card first went to market in August 2025 and sold for $32,700, the highest sum ever paid for an Angel Reese card. It exchanged hands one more time in October of the same year for a much lower amount of only $21,300.

2024 Panini Royalty WNBA National Treasures Caitlin Clark RPA /49 #CC PSA 10 AUTO 10

Another Caitlin Clark RPA is in the top five of WNBA card sales in 2026 | CardLadder

Third place on this list is occupied by a Caitlin Clark RPA that just sold for the third-highest amount paid for a similar card. This on-card RPA /49 from 2024 National Treasures received dual PSA 10 AUTO 10 grades and has a nice cutout number patch in the center.

The card sold in February for $19,500, trailing two earlier sales from August 2025. The record for a similar that also received dual 10 grades from PSA was $27,840, set on August 22 of last year. Another copy, this time without any grade on the autograph, sold exactly one week later for $19,800.

2024 Panini Royalty WNBA Kaboom! Caitlin Clark #1 PSA 10

Caitlin Clark has the second-highest WNBA Kaboom! sale of 2026 so far | CardLadder

It's not like Angel Reese's Green 1/1 but it's still a Kaboom! nonetheless. Taking up the fourth spot on this list is Caitlin Clark's Kaboom! from her rookie year in a PSA 10 grade. It sold for $15,500 just this March and only falls $2,000 shy of the record for a similar card.

Prior to the recent sale, the 2026 record for a PSA 10 Caitlin Clark Kaboom! RC was set in February for just $500 less.

2024 Panini Origins WNBA Dual Autograph Black Caitlin Clark/Maya Moore 1/1 #DACMM PSA AUTHENTIC AUTO 10

Caitlin Clark and her childhood idol Maya Moore star on this impressive 1/1 dual autograph card | CardLadder

The fact that it's a visually striking card and a 1/1 that received an AUTO 10 grade from PSA already makes it special, but the history behind it just adds to the value even more. Caitlin Clark and WNBA legend Maya Moore, who was the former's childhood hero, take the fifth spot on this list with their entry from 2024 Panini Origins.

The card came to the public market for the first time in January and sold for $15,250 through auction. While far from Clark's most expensive, it is the highest amount ever paid for a card featuring Moore.