Modern football would not exist without England, and despite their lack of recent success on the international stage, no one can deny their importance to the beautiful game. Not only do they have some of the best players in the world, but the English Premier League is also one of the most competitive and prestigious association football leagues of all time.

From FIFA World Cup champion Sir Bobby Charlton to Jude Bellingham, England has never run out of global superstars from generation to generation. When it comes to sports cards, however, it's the new guard that has completely taken over.

1. 2018 Panini Black Prizm World Cup Marcus Rashford 1/1 in PSA 10

2018 Panini Black Prizm World Cup Marcus Rashford in PSA 10 | CardLadder

The highest price paid for an England football card belongs to Marcus Rashford's Black Prizm 1/1 from the 2018 Panini Prizm World Cup set. The card, which received a PSA 10 grade, sold on eBay in 2020 and remains the most expensive Rashford card of all time.

The exact same card sold in August of 2024 for only $4,920, a far cry from the record-breaking sale it once commanded. Still, it's the only England card to ever reach the $20,000 mark, though some have come close.

2. 2024-25 Panini Donruss FIFA Kaboom! Gold Jude Bellingham /10 in PSA 10

2024-25 Panini Donruss FIFA Kaboom! Gold Jude Bellingham /10 in PSA 10 | CardLadder

Jude Bellingham is not only one of the best midfielders in the world, but also one of England's most exciting stars for the foreseeable future. His quick ascent to fame was further fueled by a move to Real Madrid, and he's never left the spotlight since.

His Gold Kaboom! numbered /10 from 2024-25 Donruss FIFA displays him proudly wearing the England kit, along with the iconic #10, which so many legends have donned in the past. It sold for $15,860 in July 2025 through Goldin Auction.

3. 2020 Mosaic UEFA Euro Scripts David Beckham Black Mosaic 1/1 PSA 10

2020 Panini Mosaic UEFA Euro 2020 Scripts Black Mosaic David Beckham in PSA 10 AUTO 10 | CardLadder

Trailing the Bellingham Kaboom! is a 1/1 autograph card of one of England's most popular players — Sir David Beckham himself. Once the golden boy of the national team, he's stayed relevant within the football world and received his long-overdue knighthood last year for contributions to the sport.

The second most expensive Beckham card of all time just so happens to fall at No. 3 in the list of top England card sales. This 1/1 Black Mosaic Auto from 2020 Panini Mosaic Euro '20 received dual 10 grades from PSA and sold for $15,000 in 2022. The price was a testament to his undying popularity and status as a fan favorite even in the modern age of sport and collecting.

England Legends Past and Present

Harry Kane Flawless Finishes 1/1 | Card Ladder

One of the current favorites for the Ballon d'Or, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, is the leader of the current England squad, and his 2015-16 Flawless Finishes One-of-One sold for $13,420 in March of 2026. Card Ladder's estimate is currently sitting north of $17,000 just two months later.

Kane will be looking to cement his legend status with a World Cup win in 2026.

2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Net Finders Black Prizm Wayne Rooney in BGS 10 | CardLadder

An England-related list can never be complete without mentioning Wayne Rooney. One of the country's greatest players ever, yet still criminally underrated for all his accomplishments, there's never been a question that Wazza was special to watch.

For those reasons mentioned above, it's not surprising that his top England card sale came just last January. At $7,442, his Net Finders Black Prizm 1/1 from 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup also became the most valuable solo Rooney card of all time.

2015 PANINI SELECT HISTORIC SIGNATURES SIR BOBBY CHARLTON BLACK PRIZM 1/1 PSA AUTHENTIC AUTO 10 | CardLadde

FIFA World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton's sports cards don't command top-dollar compared to the rest, but they're still incredible finds nonetheless. His three most valuable card sales belong to his Manchester United rookie card from 1958, but at the top of his England cards is a modern release.

The Historic Signatures 1/1 Black Prizm from 2015 Panini Select features a photograph of Sir Bobby Charlton in action for the national team along with a sticker auto next to it. The card sold for $4,284 on Card Hobby last August 2025.