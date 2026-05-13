Argentina is one of the greatest football countries of all time, and there's really no debate about it. Not only are they the defending FIFA World Cup champions, but they've also produced one player in particular who has transcended the game and will continue to do so for generations to come.

That player is Lionel Messi, and from the pitch to the world of sports cards, he truly belongs in a league of his own.

1. 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Gold Prizm Lionel Messi /10 in PSA 10

This Lionel Messi card is one of, if not the, greatest modern football cards in the world. | CardLadder

Not only is this the #1 Argentina card of all time, but it's also one of the most valuable Lionel Messi cards in history. The Gold Prizm /10 from the 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup release is as perfect as it gets, and the price paid for it was no joke either.

This card hit the Goldin auction block in April 2022 and sold for a whopping $522,000. It was the most expensive football card sale of all time, and while that record has since been eclipsed, $522,000 is still the highest price ever paid for a World Cup card.

2. 2015 Panini Select Striped Jersey Black Prizm #65 Lionel Messi 1/1 in PSA 9

While no longer part of the official FIFA World Cup set, this rare Messi still counts as an Argentina card | CardLadder

This isn't an official FIFA World Cup release from Panini, but it still depicts the Argentinian legend in his La Albiceleste colors. Lionel Messi's Striped Jersey Black Prizm 1/1 from 2015 Select, which received a PSA 9 grade, went for $427,000 last September through Goldin.

This card in particular was among the first of many record-setting Messi sales that exact month, and at the time, it was his second-most expensive card sale. By the time September was over, it had dropped down to fifth on the list after three historic Messi RCs were sold within days of each other.

3. 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Gold Power Prizm Lionel Messi /5 in BGS 9.5

2014 Prizm World Cup Gold Power | CardLadder

This card has some similarities to the Gold Prizm /10 from the very same set, but it's still a different piece altogether. The Gold Power Prizm Lionel Messi /5 in a BGS 9.5 grade sold for $353,800 only two months ago and quickly climbed to #7 on the all-time Messi sales list.

This exact card exchanged hands twice prior, once in 2021 and a second time in 2022. It sold for $57,600 the first time and $78,000 again on December 8, 2022 — less than two weeks before the end of that year's World Cup, where Messi and Argentina won it all.

Non-Messi Cards

Maradona Megacracks | Card Ladder

You have to go a ways down the list of all-time sales in an Argentina jersey to not find a Lionel Messi card, but the 1978 Crack Campeonato Mundial Diego Maradona PSA 6 is about as close you can get. The highest-graded version of the Maradona, the PSA 6, sold for $113,160 back in 2021. While the sales aren't as high as his 1977 Futbol Discs rookie, it is still quite impressive.

Julian Alvarez Nebula | Card Ladder

Another of the top Argentina sales is rising star Julian Alvarez's 2022 World Cup Prizm Nebula 1/1 in a TAG 8. This sold for $30,648 in September of 2025 and would almost certainly go higher now with the Alvarez played this year.