Topps UCC Merlin Chrome 2024/25 soccer cards are here!

One of the most anticipated releases for all soccer collectors every year is Topps Merlin Chrome. There is now a release date, with pre-orders available on November 17th and the full release on December 18th. The fantasy-inspired set has some of the best-looking inserts Topps has to offer. Here's what collectors need to know ahead of release.

Per Topps, the base set for 2024-25 Topps Merlin UEFA Club Competitions Soccer has increased to 200 cards, up from the standard 150. Here is the base design for 2025:

2025 Base Design | Topps/Checklist Insider

2025 European Knights | Topps/Checklist Insider

Every year, collectors chase the Match Ball Signatures in Merlin Chrome, and this year will be no different. This year, European Knights autographs will be a new addition, with the collection being a love letter to both old-school fans and new collectors. Renaissance case hits will be back again this year as well. As for the multi-case hits, The Grail and Hidden Gems will also be found in Merlin as always.

Saka Renaissance | Topps/Checklist Insider

Format

2023/24 Merlin | Topps

While collectors are used to the hobby box and value box formats, a new format joins the round table this year. A Breakers Delight format will also be available this year to allow collectors of all levels to join the chase for the star rookies or relive the golden age of the Merlin brand.

Merlin's 30th Anniversary

Beckham Stickers | Topps Ripped

This marks the 30th anniversary of the Merlin brand, and Topps will be leaning into the nostalgia with a classic design. For more on the history of the Merlin sticker, Topps Ripped has some classic looks. Some of the most iconic players of the 1990s debuted with Merlin stickers. Like David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, and more!

Merlin's Gamers | Topps/Checklist Insider

The ultra-popular Merlin's Gamers insert is back for another year and while not the classic Merlin design, it does bring back a bit of a Match Attax vibe with the stats on the front.

