A Look Back At Fanatics Fest 2026 - What Did They Get Right?

Fanatics Fest 2026 is in the books, and it was easily the best one yet. The team in charge took on a massive undertaking, delivering four straight days of fandom across all major sports and a top-tier card show to boot. Not only did they do all that, but they also came through. Yes, they ruffled some feathers - and schedules - with the one-time decision to move the show back to July from its usual spot in June in order to take advantage of the World Cup Finale being in the same city at the same time, but that decision paid off - where else were you going to see Tom Brady interviewing Lionel Messi?

For fans and collectors who couldn't be there this year or are considering a visit next year, let's go over some improvements and some highlights that made 2026 such a success.

New Activations at Fanatics Fest in 2026

Brian Hough

As the photo above shows, there was no shortage this year of interactive games for fans to play - there were NASCAR and Formula One simulators and ways to take part in challenges in every major sport. Even Paddleball was represented! This is just a great way to spend a Saturday or a weekend with the whole family - not everyone needs to be a sports card fanatic to enjoy what's on offer. There truly is something for everyone.

Brian Hough

I learned something last weekend while attending Fanatics Fest: folks really like celebrities. It doesn't matter whether they're sports stars or Hollywood stars - it was really something to watch both kids and adults racing to see their favorite players or actors live and in person. Fanatics hit a figurative home run here.

Not only were stars like LeBron James showing up to take part in podcasts, but autograph and photo guests were out and about, like Joe Montana, who was pouring pints of Guinness for lucky customers. Jason Sudeikis and Justin Bieber were also on hand, as they were in town for the World Cup Final half-time show.

Brian Hough

Last but certainly not least, let's get to the cards. Top dealers from all over the country were in attendance, and though many will also be at the National soon, there was no sense that any top inventory was being held back. There was a good mix of modern and vintage, dealers specializing in Formula One and UFC as well as several tables of TCG - in short, something for all collectors.