2026 Fanatics Fest NYC To Include Exclusive Topps Card Releases

Fanatics Fest has become an absolute bucket list item for those in the hobby, and this year's edition is right around the corner. Similar to prior years, this year's show will feature exclusive card releases that fans can obtain. Two particular products will have Fanatics Fest exclusive spins: 2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball and 2025/26 Topps Chrome UCC. With Fanatics Fest starting on July 16th, collectors are already counting down the days.

Here is a look at the exclusive releases, which can be entered via the EQL format. It should also be noted that only those attending Fanatics Fest are able to enter.

2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball Gets The Fanatics Fest Treatment

Topps Series 2 Baseball is an annual release, and the Fanatics Fest spin adds additional intrigue to it. It will feature a 250-card base set along with anniversary-themed inserts and parallels. Boxes will retail for $300, and numerous exclusive chases will be present. One such example is the Big Apple Foil Variations - these feature a card background with key landmarks from New York City, such as the Statue of Liberty.

2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball Fanatics Fest Exclusive Juan Soto Big Apple Foil Variation | Fanatics

The iconic Home Field insert also has a New York twist, with Lady Liberty, the Chrysler Building, and the Brooklyn Bridge each getting its own card. Fans of geography and Americana will appreciate these cards on multiple levels.

2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball Fanatics Fest Exclusive Lady Liberty Home Field Insert | Fanatics

The Swinging For the Stars insert will be exclusive to these boxes, and the cards feature a player swinging as though they've hit a home run. The background of the card features a nighttime sky with a key New York City landmark. For example, the Ken Griffey Jr card features the Brooklyn Bridge.

2026 Topps Series 2 Baseball Fanatics Fest Exclusive Ken Griffey Jr Swinging For the Stars Insert | Fanatics

2025/26 Topps Chrome UCC An Exclusive for Hobbyists at the Show

The Fanatics Fest exclusive UCC release will mirror the core hobby release and feature a variety of stars, rookies, and legendary players across UEFA clubs. Boxes will cost $350. Every box will also include one Shooting For the Stars insert. A preview image of the Lamine Yamal Superfractor Autograph version from the set, and it will be one of the top chases in the release.

2025/26 Topps Chrome UCC FFNYC Lamine Yamal Shooting For the Stars Superfractor | Fanatics

The Big Apple Parallels take on a unique design, with New York City subway-style lettering behind the player on the card. These parallels do truly shout "New York" in their design, and are exclusive only to this set.

2025/26 Topps Chrome UCC FFNYC Kylian Mbappe Big Apple Foil Parallel | Fanatics

Autographs are available in the Shooting for the Stars subset, and they will be popular cards. One confirmed signer is Erling Haaland, who is one of the top players in the sport with Manchester City and currently with Norway in the World Cup.

2025/26 Topps Chrome UCC FFNYC Erling Haaland Shooting For the Stars Autograph | Fanatics

Fanatics Fest is right around the corner, and the first wave of exclusives for the show have been announced. More details will be sure to follow as July 16th inches closer, so collectors should stay tuned for more information.