Lionel Messi Wearing FIFA 'Legacy' Patch in World Cup Final for Eventual Topps Card

While nothing official from Topps or Fanatics had come out about all the different patches that players were wearing during the World Cup - aside from the Debut Patch - we now have official word from Michael Rubin that Lionel Messi's various patches will be in Topps cards in the future.

While on a Fanatics Fest panel with Tom Brady, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more, Rubin was discussing how the art on cards has evolved, and innovation was a topic that came up.

Lionel Messi Wearing Multiple Patches

While not wearing a Debut Patch, Lionel Messi is the most decorated player at the World Cup.

🔎 World Cup Patch Watch



Messi with not one, but TWO special patches:



6️⃣ Legacy patch for his 6 tournaments



⭐️ Player of the tournament patch for his 2014 and 2022 awards - (hidden by the armband) pic.twitter.com/7c0H1YDIMT — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) June 17, 2026

Footy Headlines disclosed what all of the patches mean and where the idea came from. So Messi has the previous World Cup winner badge, Golden Ball winner badge, Legacy badge, and more.

Fanatics CEO made the official announcement on the panel Friday that Messi would be wearing the patches during the World Cup Final and those specific patches would be used in future World Cup cards from Topps when they take over in 2031.

“There are certain cards I love, and there are certain cards I don’t give a shit about. Cards like the Debut Patch - Lionel Messi is going to wear a Legacy Patch during his last game on Sunday. I can’t wait to chase that.”

The Legacy Patch is for those players in the fifth (or more) World Cup. Messi was joined by Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Luka Modric of Croatia, Manuel Neuer of Germany, Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico, Fernando Muslera of Uruguay, and Yuto Nagatomo of Japan.

The only other individual patch we'll see in the World Cup Final will be Argentina's Emiliano Martinez wearing the Golden Gloves patch as the winner of the Best Goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup.

What Could the 1-of-1 Legacy Patch Auto Be Worth?

Topps and Fanatics have mentioned that they want to create unique pieces of collectibles that can be big chases outside of a players rookie year. We've seen the Gold Logoman's in the MLB and NBA, and the Gold NFL Shield all become massive chases in their respective releases.

Shohei Ohtani's Gold Logoman is the standard-bearer at $3 million while the Shohei Ohtani/Aaron Judge Dual Gold Logoman Auto sold for $2.16 million. Josh Allen's Gold NFL Shield for winning MVP sold for $1.35 million. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke the $1 million barrier at $1,061,400 for his Gold Logoman.

If Lionel Messi were to win the World Cup in back-to-back competitions, it is safe to say this Legacy Patch Auto would likely join those $1 million sales. Without a win, it would still be one of Messi's biggest cards.

Would it rival the 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Gold /10 sale that was the previous high sale for a non-rookie card for Messi? Most likely! Could it top the Flawless boot auto /10? Most likely! It's crazy to say that it could rival a Flawless card, but such is the power of the World Cup and the marketing around these unique patch cards.

Rubin himself said it best, it's going to be a massive chase when it finally hits the market in 6 or so years.