Michael Jordan 1996 Rookie Reprint Cards are Hot

The 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card (#57) is arguably the most iconic basketball card ever. It's also one of the most expensive, and it's only going to keep rising. Recent sales of lower-end graded copies, like PSA 4s, still consistently sell for around $5,500.

A PSA 5 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card #57 | CardLadder

If you don't have that sort of cash and still want to own a Jordan rookie, or something that closely resembles his rookie, you may want to explore his official rookie card reprints.

Below are three official Michael Jordan rookie reprints from 1996 that are starting to gain the attention of collectors. These cards, many of which used to be dismissed as worthless gimmicks, are starting to attract more views and bids as collectors at every level look to own a Jordan 'rookie'.

Remarkably, we've even reached the point where some high-grade copies are selling for more than lower-grade variants of the real thing.

1996 Ultra, Fleer, and Metal 'Decade of Excellence' cards

A PSA 8 1996 Fleer Ultra Decade of Excellence Michael Jordan #U-4 | eBay

The Decade of Excellence cards, although printed a decade after the original, look nearly identical to the real 1986 Fleer rookie card. The differences for the Ultra (U-4) card are a gold foil border around the image and a gold foil stamp on the bottom left that reads, 'Ultra Decade 1986-1996'. The back also looks nearly identical except for the copyright information on the bottom left.

There is also a Fleer Decade of Excellence (#4) that doesn't have the fold foil around the edge, and had a different stamp on the bottom that reads, "Fleer Decade of Excellence 1986-1996". And if two versions of this card weren't enough, there's also a Metal version of this card (#M4) that has a metallic spin of its own.

1996 Fleer Decade of Excellence Michael Jordan #4 | eBay

Although these sell for a mere fraction of the original, there's still a modest market for the Decade of Excellence reprints. Ungraded copies generally sell for $25-$75, but PSA 10 graded copies can go for a few hundred. In 2025, three PSA 10s cleared $8K, while the highest sale for this card was an autographed PSA 7 that sold for $84.2K in 2024.

1996 Topps NBA Stars '85 #24

PSA 10 1996 Topps NBA Stars '85 Reprint Michael Jordan #24 | Card Ladder

Topps and Fleer were both looking to capitalize on the decade theme, but since Topps didn’t have a Jordan rookie of their own, they leaned on the Star design. The original Michael Jordan Star rookie card (#101) is the design Topps borrowed, and high-grade copies of the original typically sell for around $400K, with one outlier sale that hit $925K in 2022.

The 1996 Topps NBA Stars sells for much less, but high-end copies are starting to flirt with five-figure sales. Before 2025, the highest-selling price for any of the Topps Star cards was a PSA 10 that sold for $4.3K in June 2024. Then, in November 2025, a PSA 10 sold for just shy of $9.5K. The most recent sale in January 2026 came down from that high and sold for $6.9K, but with all the hobby hype happening so far this year, we could see these cards break the $10K barrier.

1996 Topps Stadium Club Finest #24

A PSA 9 1996 Stadium Club Finest Michael Jordan Reprint Refractor #24 | Card ladder

The Topps team double-dipped with the Stadium Club Finest replica of the original Jordan Star rookie, but this time they did it with a chromium finish card that also has a refractor parallel. Other than the chromium finish, the card looks like a carbon copy of the Topps NBA Stars card.

Ungraded copies of the non-refractor Stadium Club card have been selling for around $300, but the PSA 10 non-refractors have sold for as much as $6K. However, the highest-selling copy of a refractor was a PSA 9 that sold in June 2025 for $7K.

As the February grading report showed, Jordan is a hobby staple. With prices of true Jordan rookies continuing to push higher, expect more collectors to turn to these reprints, and potentially drive them into a new pricing tier.