Cameo cards, sometimes called shadow cards, are cards that capture a player like Michael Jordan but are not designed to be a card of Jordan. One excellent example is the 2008 Topps Chrome card (#24) of Kobe Bryant being closely guarded by Lebron James, in other words, a Lebron James cameo card.

2008 Topps Chrome Kobe Bryant Gold Refractor (#24) guarded by Lebron James | https://www.fanaticscollect.com/premier/ff4cf048-70a4-11f0-af58-0a58a9feac02

Below we count down the Top 10 Michael Jordan cameo cards with a word or two on why each one is great, plus the most recent high-grade sale we could find.

10. 1996-97 Topps Stadium Club Glen Rice (#51)

1996-97 Topps Stadium Club Glen Rice (#51) | Card Ladder

Why its Great: Very few Jordan cards, and even fewer cameo cards, capture Jordan in the iconic black and red pinstripe uniform. Its great to hear the Bulls are bringing this look back this year.

A PSA 9 sold for $25 on May 3, 2025.

9. 1990-91 Hoops Sam Vincent (#223)

1990-91 Hoops Sam Vincent (Jordan Cameo) | The Canary Cards

Why its Great: The only known cameo card showing Jordan wearing #12.

A PSA 10 sold for $153.50 on September 10, 2025.

8. 1992-93 Fleer Ultra Harold Miner Rookie (#293)

1992-93 Fleer Ultra Harold Miner Rookie (#293) | Card Ladder

Why its Great: Its Jordan getting a hand up against Harold Miner, aka Baby Jordan, on his rookie card.

A PSA 10 copy sold for $65 on August 24, 2025.

7. 2002-03 Topps Stadium Club Vince Carter The Hustlers (#H8)

2002-03 Topps Stadium Club Vince Carter The Hustlers (#H8) | Card Ladder

Why its Great: An epic showdown of two University of North Carolina legends and two of the greatest dunkers of all time.

A PSA 9 sold for $38 on May 22, 2025.

6. 2018-19 Panini Contenders Winning Tickets Dennis Rodman (#33)

2018-19 Panini Contenders Winning Tickets Dennis Rodman | Card Ladder

Why its Great: Its a very clear image of Jordan on the right side and this was printed in error violating Upper Deck's exclusive rights to Michael Jordan. Unsurprisingly, Upper Deck sued Panini over this.

A PSA 9 sold for $71.18 on July 24, 2025.

5. 1998-99 Skybox Premium Reggie Miller (#67)

1998-99 Skybox Reggie Miller (#67) | Card Ladder

Why its Great: Reggie Miller, known for his sharp shooting, is mid-block as Jordan goes up for a shot. This card also has a gorgeous star ruby parallel (/50).

A PSA 9 sold for $34 in June, 2024.

4. 1996-97 Topps Chrome David Robinson (#80)

1996-97 Topps Chrome David Robinson (#80) | Card Ladder

Why its Great: It features two 90s legends, its the debut of Topps Chrome, and it comes in a refractor parallel. Lets go!

A PSA 9 Refractor sold for $702 back in June, 2025.

3. 1998-99 Fleer Tradition Kobe Bryant (#1)

1998-99 Fleer Tradition Kobe Bryant (#1) | Card Ladder

Why its Great: Its not a $12.9M Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant card, but it is a Kobe Bryant card featuring Jordan. It also comes in a 1961 vintage parallel.

2. 1997-98 Metal Universe Titanium Anfernee Hardaway (#7)

1997-98 Metal Universe Titanium Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway BGS 10 Pristine | Card Ladder

Why its Great: One of the cleanest Jordan cameos displayed on a beautiful die-cut Metal Universe insert.

A BGS 10 Pristine Black Label sold for $4,271 back on May 31, 2025.

1. 2004-05 Magic Johnson Ultimate Signatures (#US-MA)

2004-05 Magic Johnson Ultimate Signatures (#US-MA) | jordancards.com

Why its Great: The only known autograph Jordan cameo card featuring Magic Johnson. Two of the best guards of all time, makes this the ultimate Jordan cameo card!

An ungraded copy sold for $233 on June 8, 2025.

According to Card Ladder, Michael Jordan cards are up 50% year over year! With traditional Jordan cards soaring, these cameo cards can be great low-cost pickups for collectors looking to get their hands on some under-the-radar Jordans.

