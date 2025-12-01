Obscure 1986 Fleer Basketball Cards Are Selling for Five Figures

The 1986 Fleer Basketball set is famous for Michael Jordan’s rookie card, but other names on the checklist have been getting a lot of attention in recent eBay auctions. Manute Bol, Gus Williams, and Orlando Woolridge cards all sold for thousands of dollars in auctions that ended on November 18th.

Even more surprising, a 1986 Fleer Dan Roundfield card sold for $15,855 on November 18th! Roundfield was a solid NBA forward who played 13 seasons and earned three All-Star selections, but he’s far from a hobby favorite. So what’s behind such a shocking sale price?

Collectors are Racing to Complete Signed 1986 Fleer Autograph Sets

Card Ladder

Hardcore collectors are battling to complete fully signed 1986 Fleer autograph sets, a challenge where scarcity trumps star power. A 1986 Fleer autograph card of Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing can be found on eBay for less than $300 because it is not that rare. 325 Patrick Ewing 1986 Fleer autos have been graded by PSA.

Only 24 autographed 1986 Fleer Dan Roundfield cards have been graded and authenticated by PSA. Only six autographed 1986 Fleer Dan Roundfield cards have graded higher than the PSA 6 copy that sold for more than $15,000. Roundfield passed away in 2012, making it unlikely that many more ungraded examples are still out there.

The Roundfield card wasn’t the only eye-popping sale from the November 18th eBay auctions. A Gus Williams signed card went for $5,150, an Orlando Woolridge rookie autograph sold for $3,500, and a Manute Bol signed rookie card finished at $2,050. All four sales closed on November 18, 2025, showing just how fiercely collectors are chasing autographed cards from this iconic set.

More Incredible 1986 Fleer Basketball Sales of Obscure Players

Mike Mitchell

Other five-figure sales have surfaced as well. A Mike Mitchell signed 1986 Fleer card sold for $13,700 on March 22nd. A Pat Cummings autograph from the same set brought in $9,650.

The 1986 Fleer Basketball set remains one of the most iconic releases in hobby history and shows the growing popularity of on-card vintage autographs. While most collectors do not consider 1986 cards truly vintage, the set will turn 40 next year and serves as proof that set collecting is still very much alive.

It's Not Just Autographed 1986 Fleer Basketball Cards

Card Ladder

Johnny Moore's PSA 10 1986 Fleer Card has sold for as much as $90,000 dollars because it is very rare in Gem Mint condition. Even though this card is not rare at all (1986 Fleer basketball packs were sold everywhere, including some gas stations in the 1980s) only 69 copies of this card have been graded a PSA 10. This card has also been sold for $84,000 in 2022.

