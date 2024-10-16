BBC Women's Footballer of the Year: Looking back at each nominee's rookie card
The BBC released its five finalists for women’s footballer of the year for 2024, with the winner to be announced on November 26. Each nominee has a great deal of cards for collectors to choose from but not all of them have a true rookie card.
Here’s each of the nominee’s first rookie card:
Barbra Banda, forward, Zambia, Orlando Pride
Rookie card: 2023 Donruss FIFA Women’s World Cup #195
Banda has been a revelation for the Orlando Pride in 2024, helping her side get to the top of the NWSL with 13 goals and six assists in 20 appearances. The Zambian striker was one of the NWSL’s biggest additions in 2024 and she has more than delivered as her team prepares for the postseason next month. Banda’s club career wasn’t documented with a card until 2024 but 2023 Donruss FIFA Women’s World Cup does offer the lone rookie card for Banda with Zambia.
Aitana Bonmatí, Spain, Barcelona
Rookie card: 2021-22 Topps Chrome UEFA Women’s Champions League #15
Aitana Bonmatí has starred for club and country in her short career, collecting Champions League trophies and a Women’s World Cup but her first rookie card didn’t come until four years after she made her senior national-team debut with Spain in 2017. Panini did release stickers of Bonmatí for the 2019 Women’s World Cup but her first rookie card didn’t come until two years later with her in a Barcelona kit.
Naomi Girma, USWNT, San Diego Wave
Rookie: 2022 Parkside NWSL #149
Girma has solidified herself as one of, if not the best center back on the entire planet in only her third professional season after a standout career at Stanford. The 2024 Ballon d’Or snub debuted as a professional in 2022 and Parkside’s set that year includes a solid variety of options for Girma collectors, including an autograph option. Girma will continue to be a fixture in the United States Women’s National Team under new head coach Emma Hayes, setting her up for a successful career with club and country.
Caroline Graham Hansen, winger, Norway, Barcelona
Rookie card: It's complicated
There isn’t a true rookie card, at least in the classic sense, for Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen. She was featured on Panini stickers in 2015, 2017 and 2019 before being included in 2020 Panini FIFA 365 #8 alongside Megan Rapinoe and Virgil van Dijk. Once Topps finally released her cards when she was a member of Barcelona, there was no sign of the rookie card logo anywhere. Card collectors will have to decide if they want to wade into the sticker market if they want early items from Caroline Graham Hansen.
Sophia Smith, USWNT, Portland Thorns
Rookie card: 2020 Parkside NWSL Challenge Cup Promising Prospects Insert #1
Smith, one-third of the United States Women’s National Team’s “Triple Espresso” attacking trio alongside Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman, is one of the best young forwards in the world. Her rookie card, which was limited to a print run of 220, should be one of the most desirable cards in all of women’s soccer. Smith’s profile will only continue to grow as she develops as a professional, especially if she continues to add to her already-crowded trophy cabinet.