Jackson Holliday Named 2024 Topps Chrome Update Cover Star
Baltimore Orioles rookie Jackson Holliday has been named the cover star of 2024 Topps Chrome Update.
The product -- currently available for pre-order on the Topps website -- is slated to be released Nov. 13.
This year's product features MLB Debut Patches for NL Rookie of the Year frontrunners like pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and center fielder Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres.
"When Topps told me, 'It's the set with the debut patches,' I thought that was pretty cool," Holliday told ESPN. "I remember my first game earlier this year, wearing that patch, and it looked amazing in the card when I signed it a few weeks ago. I think Adley [Rutschman] was on the cover of a set last year [2023 Topps Chrome Baseball] and it's great to see our team continue to be represented on the box."
The MLB Debut Patches -- all of which are redemptions in this product -- were announced last year and add an extra chase element to hobby boxes, which feature 24 packs per boxes and four cards in each pack. Hobby boxes retail for $150.
In addition to the patches, collectors can put together the 200-card base set while also chasing autographs.