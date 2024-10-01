Card Ladder Coming to Fanatics Collect Listings
Two hobby heavyweights are joining forces as Card Ladder's valuable data debut onto the Fanatics Collect platform.
Launched in June of 2020, Card Ladder is a product "for collectors, by collectors" that compiles verified sales data. With this data, a predictive pricing algorithm aids in pricing for both seller's and buyer's benefit.
The union allows Fanatics Collect to assist buyers and sellers with value estimates, more than 100 million verified sales, and Card Ladder value estimations displayed on "Buy Now" listings (when available).
Fanatics Collect also announced that the "Great Price" badge will be assigned to or removed from listings depending on the Card Ladder estimated value. Sellers will also qualify for the 6% sellers fee on cards that sell for less than $120 if the asking price is 20% or less over the issued estimate by Card Ladder. Card Ladder estimations will also be provided for free to cards stored in the Fanatics Collect vault.
When reached for comment, Card Ladder CEO Chris McGill stated: “The Card Ladder team is honored to partner with Fanatics Collect. Many great collectors buy, sell, and vault on the Fanatics Collect platform. We are pleased to be able to play a small role in enhancing their experience. Providing accurate market information is our role in this industry and we look forward to fulfilling it to the best of our abilities.”
The integration has already begun and will continue to expand throughout Fanatics Collect listings.