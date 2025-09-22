Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Monday Night Football: Get up to $100 in FanCash if Your MNF Bet Loses
After destroying the Chicago Bears last Sunday, the Detroit Lions head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.
There are plenty of sportsbook promos floating around for Monday Night Football, but none more unique than the Fanatics Sportsbook promo of up to $100 in FanCash. New bettors can claim up to $100 in FanCash if their MNF bet loses. The FanCash can be used on sports apparel, bonus bets, and more.
This Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer is open to first-time users who are 21 or older and located in eligible states, excluding New York. To qualify, you just need to place a $1+ wager on any football market with odds of +300 or longer. If that bet loses, Fanatics will credit you with FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100 per game day. All FanCash must be used by Oct. 31, 2025, giving you ample time to use your bonus on future wagers.
Here’s the fine print:
- This offer is available only to new users aged 21+ in eligible states (not valid in New York).
- Place at least a $1 wager on any football market with odds of +300 or longer.
- If your bet doesn’t hit, you’ll receive FanCash matching your stake, up to $100.
- All FanCash from this promo must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
You can get freaky with your first bet since you’ll receive it all back (up to $100) in FanCash if you lose.
Additional offers:
- Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash (not available in NY): Simply deposit and bet $10 every day for five consecutive days, and you’ll instantly receive $50 in FanCash each, whether your initial wager wins or loses.
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): For 10 days, make a bet each day and earn up to $100 in FanCash if your bet misses for that day. If you do not bet for a day, you are ineligible to claim that day’s $100.
Get up to $100 back in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Fanatics Sportsbook ongoing offers
Check out all the latest offers on the Fanatics Sportsbook promo page to see what is available to you.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Monday Night Football.
How to claim up to $100 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo
Follow these steps to claim your offer:
- Sign up: Use any link on this page to create your Fanatics Sportsbook account and complete the identity verification process.
- Fund your account: Deposit a minimum of $10 with your preferred payment method to unlock the promo.
- Place a bet: Wager $1 or more on any football market with odds of +300 or longer, including Monday Night Football or another eligible matchup.
- Receive FanCash: If your bet doesn’t win, you’ll get FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100, which must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
Check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review for a thorough look at the sportsbook.
Compare online betting promos for MNF
Claim more huge welcome bonuses from the leading sportsbooks below
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.