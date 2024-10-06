Most Watched Caitlin Clark Cards On eBay

Collectibles On SI

A few days after Caitlin Clark won WNBA Rookie of the Year, her cards have exploded in popularity

Mike J.W.H.

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the second half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
A few days after Caitlin Clark was named WNBA Rookie of the Year, having been named first on 66 of 67 ballots, her cards are perhaps more popular than ever. The Panini card specially-created to honor Clark for the award sold for a WNBA record $97,212, and she has 16 cards currently listed on eBay with at least 100 people watching the listings. Here are the top 5:

#1, with 408 watchers and priced at $224.99 Buy It Now:

Caitlin Clark 2024 Panini Instant WNBA 1st Graded 10 Rookie Card #1 Fever/Iowa
#2, with 406 watchers and priced at $349 Buy It Now:

2024 Panini Instant CAITLIN CLARK WNBA Pick #1 - ROOKIE CARD #1 - GEM MINT 10
#3, with 241 watchers and priced at $125.99 or best offer:

Caitlin Clark 2023-24 Bowman U Now (Topps) 1st Graded 10 Rookie Card RC #49 Iowa
#4, with 231 watchers and priced at $107.99 or best offer:

Caitlin Clark 2023-24 Bowman U Now (Topps) 1st Graded 10 Rookie Card RC #61 Iowa
#5, with 191 watchers and priced at $34.88 Buy It Now:

2024 Caitlin Clark RC w/ gold ROOKIE CARD Case Indiana Fever PRESALE #198
Panini has their WNBA Select, WNBA Origins, and WNBA Prizm Draft Picks sets listed as "coming soon" on their website. Those will likely be hot products as people chase more Caitlin Clark cards.

Mike J.W.H.
MIKE J.W.H.

Mike runs the hobby YouTube channel Junk Wax Hero, where he talks about a lot of different aspects of the hobby from a collector’s perspective. His most popular series is Attic Find Friday. He also writes a free weekly hobby recap newsletter at junkwaxhero.com. It’s a cliche, but his favorite card is the 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr.

