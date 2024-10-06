Most Watched Caitlin Clark Cards On eBay
A few days after Caitlin Clark was named WNBA Rookie of the Year, having been named first on 66 of 67 ballots, her cards are perhaps more popular than ever. The Panini card specially-created to honor Clark for the award sold for a WNBA record $97,212, and she has 16 cards currently listed on eBay with at least 100 people watching the listings. Here are the top 5:
#1, with 408 watchers and priced at $224.99 Buy It Now:
#2, with 406 watchers and priced at $349 Buy It Now:
#3, with 241 watchers and priced at $125.99 or best offer:
#4, with 231 watchers and priced at $107.99 or best offer:
#5, with 191 watchers and priced at $34.88 Buy It Now:
Panini has their WNBA Select, WNBA Origins, and WNBA Prizm Draft Picks sets listed as "coming soon" on their website. Those will likely be hot products as people chase more Caitlin Clark cards.