Myles Garrett Cards are Surging After Setting NFL Sack Record

History was made during Sunday's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals as Myles Garrett recorded his record 23rd sack of the season. He almost didn't make it, but with a little over five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Garrett exploded and crossed the line of scrimmage 0.23 seconds after the snap to take down Joe Burrow.

The prior sack record was 22.5, which was initially set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan in 2001 and then matched in 2021 by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

The Giants' Michael Strahan gets past the Cardinals' Anthony Clement to put pressure on quarterback Jake Plummer during the first half of the Arizona Cardinals vs the New York Giants at Giants Stadium. | Peter Carr / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garrett, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, looks to be the favorite for the award again this year. He's the only player to record at least 10 sacks in each of the past eight seasons, and is the first ever to record 12 or more sacks in six consecutive seasons.

Yet, despite all this success, his cards are still generally affordable, with no card topping $9K yet. Below we highlight four of the most promising cards to watch as Myles Garrett continues to cement himself as one of the best defensive players in NFL history.

2017 Panini Prizm Gold Rookie Card #242 (/10)

A PSA 10 2017 Panini Prizm Gold Myles Garrett rookie card #242 (/10) | Card Ladder

The above PSA 10 2017 Panini Prizm Gold rookie card became Garrett's highest selling rookie card when it sold for $5K on December 9, 2025. On January 4, 2026 a PSA 9 copy sold for $3.6K. The gold Prizms are serial numbered to 10, so they're extremely rare and highly sought after. The above card, with its perfect Gem Mint grade, is a key one to watch as the Browns defensive end continues to dominate.

The Silver Prizms have started to pop in price, selling for between $80-$100 ungraded. In January 2025 they were selling for around $20, according to Card Ladder.

2017 Panini Flawless Platinum Rookie (1/1)

A PSA 10 2017 Panini Flawless Myles Garrett Platinum Rookie card #22 (1/1) | Card Ladder

While the Gold Prizm holds the top spot for highest selling rookie card thus far, the above PSA 10 Flawless Platinum rookie is the only one of its kind, a true one-of-one. This card sold for $4,250 in September, 2025, but it's safe to assume it would fetch a lot more now. The highest selling Flawless Platinum rookie card was a PSA 10 one-of-one autograph featuring Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, which sold for $108K in 2023.

2017 Panini Contenders Optic Gold Rookie #91 (/10)

A PSA 10 2017 Panini Contenders Optic Gold Rookie card #91 (/10) | Card Ladder

The above PSA 10 Panini Contenders Optic Gold rookie ticket card sold yesterday (January 4th) for $3.85K, the 5th highest selling Garrett card to date. The previous high for this card was a BGS 9 that sold for $750 in December, 2023.

2025 Panini Absolute Purple Horizontal Kaboom #1

2025 Panini Absolute Purple Myles Garrett Kaboom #1 | Card Ladder

The highest selling Garrett card to date is an ungraded 2025 Panini Absolute Purple Horizontal Kaboom that sold for $8.9K on December 26, 2025. Kaboom cards were a top selling insert last year so its no surprise this is the highest selling card of the Browns defensive end.

However, sale is notable for a few reasons. For one, its an ungraded non-rookie card. In addition, its neither a gold (/10) nor a green (/1) Kaboom. Taken together, it will be important to watch and see what more elusive Kabooms sell for as well as what low serial number graded rookie cards do in the near future.

If the 2017 Silver Prizms are any indicator of how high Garrett cards may rise, than we should start to see some 5-figure sales happening very soon.

