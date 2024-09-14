Raygun Ranked #1 Dancer. Where Can You Find Her Cards?
In a stunning development, Raygun is ranked the #1 break dancer in the world. The clunky dancing Aussie has sparked a frenzy that surprisingly still hasn’t completely subsided. Her newfound rank means her fifteen minutes of fame might last a full hour. Surprisingly, Raygun has not had any cards made yet by the big manufacturers, or anyone with a license to produce them. She seemed a shoo-in for a Leaf Web exclusive (not joking, it is a surprisingly strong program) but I’d imagine complicated licensing issues have stopped her cardboard glory.
Still, despite not having official cards, there have been over 104 sales of Raygun cards on eBay. That might not seem like a huge number but at the time of writing only 101 Wembanyama Topps Chrome autos have been sold on eBay, a card people are complaining is extremely overproduced compared to the 104 for Raygun. There is a large demand for Raygun’s cards and that demand is getting met by a growing part of the hobby: customs.
Customs are unlicensed cards and often use Topps and Panini IP to ape official products. Some are straight knockoffs and others are well-considered original masterpieces made by true artisans. Most fall somewhere in between. The bulk of the Raygun customs use the Panini Downtown design which seems far and away the single most used design in the custom world.
Fans of Raygun or those who just love the drama might be limited to customs, but they have become a more accepted part of the hobby. Where a collector might have been chagrined to admit to owning a custom a decade ago, now they proudly display them on social media. Both Raygun and customs have questions surrounding their authenticity. It remains to be seen if Raygun can get the acceptance that customs have, but it seems doubtful.