Paige Bueckers' market remains sky-high after strong first pro season

After a dominant first season in the WNBA, Dallas Stars' Paige Bueckers claimed the league's Rookie of the Year award. A year after Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese took the league and women's basketball cards to the next level, Bueckers has carried the torch.

Paige Bueckers in 2025:



⭐ 19.2 PPG

⭐ 5.4 APG

⭐ 3.9 RPG

⭐ 1.6 SPG

⭐ Rookie-record 44-point game on 81% FG



Your 2025 WNBA @Kia Rookie of the Year 👑

#KiaROY | #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/oxBCJzwGUc — WNBA (@WNBA) September 16, 2025

Similar to Clark and Reese, Bueckers had a history of her own sports cards since she was a star at UConn thanks to the Bowman University Chrome partnership with colleges and players. Bueckers' "1st Bowman" released as part of the 2023 Bowman University Chrome product.

Paige Bueckers 2023 Bowman University Chrome autograph /250 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The point guard was featured alongside Reese and Clark as the headline chases in the product. According to Card Ladder data, the earliest sold listing came on January 19, 2024, with an ungraded base autograph selling for $280.

Within the first year of her 1st Bowman autograph hitting the market, the UConn star led her team to the 2024 Final Four where the Huskies fell to Iowa. At the time of the defeat in April of 2024, a 1st Bowman refractor autograph sold between $180-200 while a base autograph in a PSA 10 sold for $350 on April 3, 2024.

Paige Bueckers 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks autograph PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Her cards fell over the summer as the sport entered the offseason but climbed back up as Bueckers entered her final season in college basketball and had plenty of buzz around being the top overall draft pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. Between those two factors, her market soared to new levels as a PSA 10 Lava refractor autograph numbered to 199 sold for $750 on October 27, 2024.

Bueckers played at an All-American level and eventually led the Huskies to a National Championship with a win over South Carolina in April. A month after the title, Bueckers' most expensive 1st Bowman sold. This past May, a Red refractor autographed numbered to 5 in a PSA 10 sold for $7,777, more than $4,500 higher than the previously most expensive card.

Paige Bueckers 2025 Panini Instant WNBA PSA 10 | Card Ladder

After being selected with the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Stars, Bueckers went on to have one of the best seasons of any rookie on the way to winning the Rookie of the Year award in the middle of Septemeber. A week before being awarded, an ungraded Green refractor 1st Bowman autograph numbered to 99 sold on September 6 for $500. To this day, her 1st Bowman autographs remain one of the most sought-after cards of the guard.

While Bueckers does not have any WNBA cards aside from Panini Instant cards from her draft night, her market has not shown any signs of struggling after a strong rookie season.

