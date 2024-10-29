Collectibles On SI

Rodri Wins The 2024 Ballon d'Or: His Top 5 Cards To Collect

The Spanish midfielder won the prize after winning trophies this year for both club and country.

Clemente Lisi

Dec 6, 2022; Ar Rayyan, QATAR; Spain midfielder Rodri (16) controls the ball against Morocco during the second half in the round of sixteen match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images
Rodri, the talented Manchester City and Spain midfielder, was awarded the Ballon d'Or after winning trophies this year for both club and country.

Rodri was given the award, one of the highest individual prizes in international soccer, at a ceremony in Paris on Monday that was organized by the French sports magazine France Football in collaboration with UEFA, soccer's European governing body.

The 28-year-old won the Premier League with Man City last season, then added the European Championship to his trophy case after leading Spain to the continental crown.

In winning the Ballon d'Or, Rodri edged out Vini Jr. and Jude Bellingham, who finished second and third, respectively, in the voting.

Here are five of Rodri's (sometimes referred to as Rodrigo) top five trading cards collectors should consider:

This Panini Treble card is widely considered Rodri's rookie card.
2018-19 Panini Treble New Sensations #NS-11

Widely regarded as Rodri's rookie card, the midfielder is pictured in his Atletico Madrid uniform under the heading "New Sensations." The card has risen in value in recent months and sold for as much as $500 raw.

Rodri has played for Man City since 2019.
2019-20 Donruss #104

Rodri's first season at Manchester United coincided with massive growth and popularity in the soccer hobby. His first appearance in a Man City jersey is on a 2019-20 Donruss card. it remains an affordable option for collectors despite having the "Rated Rookie" logo on the front.

Rodri featured on a Panini card in a Spain uniform.
2019-20 Panini Immaculate Collection #67

For collectors who prefer to get cards of players in their national team uniforms, this Rodri appearance in the high-end Panini Immaculate Collection is his first for Spain. The card varies in price based on demand. It also features an "RC" logo, but it is not a rookie card.

Rodri's first World Cup card was released by Panini in 2022.
2022 Panini Prizm World Cup Rodri Spain #227

Rodri's first appearance in a World Cup set is in 2022 Panini Prizm put out in time for the tournament held in Qatar.

Rodri was named Euro 2024 MVP.
Topps Now UEFA Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Card #63

Available for a few dollars, this Topps Now card of Rodri in a Spain jersey is one of the latest cards featuring him. It's also a great card to have as a reminder of the stellar season he had that led to winning the Ballon d'Or.

Clemente Lisi
CLEMENTE LISI

Clemente Lisi is a writer and editor with nearly three decades of experience. You can follow him at x.com/ClementeLisi.

