Rodri Wins The 2024 Ballon d'Or: His Top 5 Cards To Collect
Rodri, the talented Manchester City and Spain midfielder, was awarded the Ballon d'Or after winning trophies this year for both club and country.
Rodri was given the award, one of the highest individual prizes in international soccer, at a ceremony in Paris on Monday that was organized by the French sports magazine France Football in collaboration with UEFA, soccer's European governing body.
The 28-year-old won the Premier League with Man City last season, then added the European Championship to his trophy case after leading Spain to the continental crown.
In winning the Ballon d'Or, Rodri edged out Vini Jr. and Jude Bellingham, who finished second and third, respectively, in the voting.
Here are five of Rodri's (sometimes referred to as Rodrigo) top five trading cards collectors should consider:
2018-19 Panini Treble New Sensations #NS-11
Widely regarded as Rodri's rookie card, the midfielder is pictured in his Atletico Madrid uniform under the heading "New Sensations." The card has risen in value in recent months and sold for as much as $500 raw.
2019-20 Donruss #104
Rodri's first season at Manchester United coincided with massive growth and popularity in the soccer hobby. His first appearance in a Man City jersey is on a 2019-20 Donruss card. it remains an affordable option for collectors despite having the "Rated Rookie" logo on the front.
2019-20 Panini Immaculate Collection #67
For collectors who prefer to get cards of players in their national team uniforms, this Rodri appearance in the high-end Panini Immaculate Collection is his first for Spain. The card varies in price based on demand. It also features an "RC" logo, but it is not a rookie card.
2022 Panini Prizm World Cup Rodri Spain #227
Rodri's first appearance in a World Cup set is in 2022 Panini Prizm put out in time for the tournament held in Qatar.
Topps Now UEFA Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Card #63
Available for a few dollars, this Topps Now card of Rodri in a Spain jersey is one of the latest cards featuring him. It's also a great card to have as a reminder of the stellar season he had that led to winning the Ballon d'Or.