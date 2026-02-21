Victor Wembanyama Green Kaboom Sale Shows Market Strength for Inserts

Panini Kaboom cards are some of the hottest cards in the hobby. Victor Wembanyama's Kaboom Green just sold at auction, ending as the number two Kaboom sale of all time.

2024 Victor Wembanyama Revolution Kaboom Vertical Green 1/1

Hobby enthusiasts have always loved the case hits from Panini. The novelty and artwork make these cards desirable and increase their value.

The Victor Wembanyama Kaboom Green card sold for $516k on Feb 20, 2026 — making it the second-highest Kaboom sale and the third-highest Wembanyama sale ever.

The sale falls right behind the Tom Brady Kaboom Green, which sold for $660,000 in Nov 2025. The two other Victor cards ahead of the Kaboom Green are also 1/1 cards. The highest sale for Victor is the Panini Nebula 1/1, which sold for $860K in Feb 2025. The second-highest sale was Victor's Panini National Treasures Logoman Patch, which sold for $528K in Mar 2025.

Summer of 2025 - Iconic Wemby Card Pulled

The card that made history was pulled in Jun 2025, and the lucky collector was asking $250K. The story went silent until two weeks ago, when the card resurfaced at auction on Fanatics Collect.

Wemby was drafted number one overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2023 and won the Rookie of the Year Award. The following year, he helped France win silver in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Spurs are currently in second place in the Western Conference, while Wemby is averaging 24 points and 11 rebounds per game.

2021 Absolute Kaboom Green Tom Brady 1/1

Cardladder

Tom Brady's Kaboom Green sold for $660K and is the only Kaboom sale higher than Wemby's. While Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time and Wemby is only in the third year of his young career, the current trajectory of the hobby -- combined with Wemby's performance -- makes a million-dollar sale only a matter of time.

The third-highest sale for a Kaboom Green is the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which sold in Jan 2026 for $432K. SGA has the last laugh, however, having the best record in the NBA and being defending champs, trying to repeat in 2026.