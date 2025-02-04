Upper Deck Signs Golfer Rose Zhang To Exclusive Collectables Deal
Upper Deck announced on Tuesday that it had inked an exclusive trading card and memorabilia deal with up-and-coming golfer Rose Zhang.
The 21-year-old budding LGPA star -- currently the No. 9-ranked player in the world -- has been dubbed the "female Tiger Woods" and the "Mozart of golf."
Zhang’s trading card collection will highlight iconic moments throughout her career and featured in Goodwin Champions that recently hit stores.
“Ever since I was young, golf has always been a passion of mine and I’m so excited to see these career moments captured across trading cards and memorabilia,” Zhang said. “I hope to inspire young athletes to chase their dreams, just like I did when I was a young child with a dream.”
Terms of the deal were not made public.
Zhang, a Stamford University student when she turned pro in 2023, continues to build an impressive career. Zhang won the 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur, and both the 2022 and 2023 NCAA Division I Championships, becoming the first woman to win the individual title twice. She also competed in the 2019 U.S. Women's Open and was on the U.S. team that captured the gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games. Less than two weeks after turning pro in 2023, Zhang became the first player to win in her professional debut on the LPGA Tour since 1951.
Zhang's Upper Deck deal is her latest endorsement. In June 2022, Adidas announced its first NIL deal with Zhang for her apparel, shoes and accessories, making her the company's first sponsored student athlete. Other Zhang sponsorships include with Callaway, Delta Air Lines, East West Bank and USwing Eyewear.
Collectors can explore Zhang's exclusive memorabilia that includes autographed golf apparel with authentic hats, polos shirts and golf shoes on Upper Deck's website.
“At Upper Deck, we team up with the best athletes in their sport, and there is no doubt that Rose Zhang will have a big impact on the game of golf," Upper Deck President Jason Masherah said. "As we continue to champion the best in sport, we are excited to have her join our elite roster."