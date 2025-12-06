SI

Hero World Challenge Course Gets Criticism From Players, Including Scottie Scheffler

Co-leader Wyndham Clark didn't mince his words about Albany Golf Course, and Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners echoed his sentiment.

Max Schreiber

Scottie Scheffler was one of multiple players who shared criticisms of Albany Golf Course.
/ Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

It’s been a tumultuous year for Wyndham Clark. 

Two years after winning the U.S. Open, the 31-year-old had two top 10s in 24 starts, yet made more headlines off the course than on it. That’s because he flung his driver after a wayward tee shot at the PGA Championship, defacing signage behind the tee box and nearly hitting a volunteer, and damaged a locker at the U.S. Open, leading to a suspension from Oakmont

Now, this week at Tiger Woods’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, an unofficial PGA Tour event, he finds himself tied for the lead at 10 under. However, he created yet another headline by being brutally honest when asked about the course, Albany Golf Course. 

“Do you want the politically correct answer? It’s not in good shape,” he said.  “You’re always chipping into the grain and there’s a lot of chips that are up and over, so you have to chip up, and you’re coming from really bad lies in Bermuda and you have to hit it up and there’s just very little margin for error.”

The Ernie Els-designed layout is a par 72 that stretches 7,449 yards. It has hosted the Hero World Challenge 10 times, and is relatively benign, with all but three holes last year yielding a scoring average under par.

Clark’s criticism, though, seems to be valid, as others share his sentiment, including the world No. 1, although his explanation was a little more reserved. 

“I mean, I think the grain has a lot to do with it,” said Scottie Scheffler, who won the Hero in 2023 and ‘24, and is one stroke off the lead this year. “The ball has a tendency to sit down in the turf. And a lot of it’s rough here, so you’re below the green, ball’s sitting down. It can be pretty challenging.”

For good measure, Corey Conners, who’s three strokes off the five-way tie for the lead, agrees. 

“Yeah, it’s really grainy, the ball just kind of sits down a little bit,” Connors said. “The ground’s not very forgiving and you’ve got to get some height on the shots. The greens are all raised up a little bit, so kind of hitting from low areas, softer, tighter, really grainy lie. It’s pretty important to make sure you have good contact.”

But despite their grievances, that didn’t stop them from flying to the tropics in an attempt to claim the $1 million winner’s check.

Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

