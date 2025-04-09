WWE Superstar Rey Fenix Gets First Topps NOW Card
On Tuesday, April 8th 2024, Topps announced that through its Topps NOW brand it would be releasing a special edition trading card that commemorates Rey Fenix’s victorious WWE debut against Nathan Frazer on April 4th during an episode of WWE SmackDown. Collectors should note, that this is the first time that Rey Fenix, formally of AEW fame, will not only be featured on an officially licensed WWE trading card, but on one that captures such a historical moment.
RELATED: Topps WWE Chrome 2025 Launches: A New Era of Wrestling Trading Cards Begins
In a match that was filled with quick strikes and high-flying aerobatics, Rey Fenix emerged as the victor over Frazer when he applied his finishing move, the Mexican Muscle Buster. His high-flying prowess and his fast-paced skills as a grappler, coupled with his finishing move, signal that Rey Fenix is by all means here to stay in the WWE.
Why is this particular release so significant for WWE Fans and Wrestling Collectors? Not only does this Topps NOW release signal a bridge between the WWE and AEW, it also captures Rey Fenix’s first of what most expect to be dozens of wins for years to come, making the card a significant acquisition for collectors.
RELATED: Topps Will Now Be WWE's Home For Trading Cards
If you’re in the market for cards that carry an essence of historical significance such as those symbolizing first wins or those that carry a very limited print run than this is cards for you.
This availability of this limited-edition card should be considered especially coveted since there’s only a short window (only until April 10th at 12:00pm EST) for collectors to purchase it.