Iconic Michael Jordan Star Rookie Card to be auctioned Friday

Nearly every collector in the hobby will recognize the name Michael Jordan. Even those who are not Basketball collectors will go out and purchase his cards, just to say that they have cards of the Bulls legend in their collection. None are more sought after than his rookie cards, and they will command high dollar, especially in good condition.

However, the debate is ongoing over what is true rookie is: The 1986-87 Fleer or the 1984-85 Star. For those who say the Star card is the true rookie, a BGS 8 copy of his 1984-85 Star rookie is going to be up for auction on December 5th. Ahead of this auction, here is what collectors need to know about the card, and details about the event.

Iconic Star Michael Jordan card set for auction

The 1984-85 Star rookie of Michael Jordan is one of the earliest cards produced of the NBA Hall of Famer. This particular copy comes in graded a BGS 8, with the only real knock on the grade being the centering. Otherwise, it is a very clean copy of the card, with very minimal wear showing.

High grades of this card are difficult to come by due to the red borders being condition sensitive. Therefore, this is a card that will likely sell over $50,000. The card will start in the auction at only .99 cents as well. Given the starting point, collectors might want to monitor the auction and see where the bidding goes.

1984-85 Star Michael Jordan RC PSA 8 | dcsports87 via eBay

eBay Live Jordan card auction to happen Friday, December 5th at 7 PM

The card will be part of an event that takes place on eBay Live that is hosted by dcsports87 along with Sports Cards Nonsense. The event as a whole will contain some major high end basketball cards, including unique rookie cards that feature some of the greatest to ever play the game. Names such as Kobe Bryant, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and more will have cards up for grabs during the live event.

All of the cards will start at just $1, and it some of dcsports87's most coveted inventory. Any collector who targets high end cards in the hobby should take the time to tune in, as some key cards of the hobby will be available. Those interested can find the event here when it goes live.

dcsports87 Live Event: Friday, December 5th at 7 PM | eBay Live

The sports card hobby is filled with a wide array of cards, but the event being held by dcsports87 and Sports Cards Nonsense is a great showcase of some of the best high end cards within the sport of Basketball. With countless big names included, along with a 1984-85 Star Michael Jordan RC, there is no predicting how entertaining the event will be. The Jordan rookie is one of the premier cards of the event, and would make an excellent edition to anyone's collection. The event will start on Friday, December 5th at 7 PM.

