NFL Rookie Report Week 5: Top 20 Players to Collect

Doing a weekly update on NFL collectible rookies when the top QB hasn't played, two of the top skill players drafted are stuck on some of the worst teams in the NFL, and the other handful of intriguing players keep getting injured is a testament to futility. This list features five offensive lineman, for example!

We're entering the point of the year where we'll see a slew of new NFL products, whether it be 2026 Bowman or the upcoming releases of Topps Heritage and Topps Midnight. I maintain there are pockets of this space that are exploitable and something that can be capitalized on, but it might take patience with a handful of these rookies.

TIER 1 - THE STALWARTS

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time since starting this series at the beginning of the season, I don't think there should be movement among the top four picks. We could quickly be approaching a new wide receiver hierarchy (more on that below), but we know draft capital is a significant indicator of how often a team plans to feature a player. Those featured players then compile stats that elicit interest from the market and so on and so on.

Carnell Tate unsurprisingly struggled against a tough Texans defense, but has otherwise been the lone bright spot for an 0-5 Titans team. Jordyn Tyson could be close to making his season debut for a Saints offense needing an explosive spark. This foursome, for better or worse, will be the direct pulse of the 2026 rookie class and, by extension, the hobby's financial interest in it.

1. QB Fernando Mendoza - Raiders (last week No. 1)

2. RB Jeremiyah Love - Cardinals (last week No. 2)

3. WR Jordyn Tyson - Saints (last week No. 3)

4. WR Carnell Tate - Titans (last week No. 4)

TIER 2 - WILL SOMEONE STEP UP?

Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett (7) and Carson Beck (19) warm up before their game against the Detroit Lions | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Denzel Boston has easily been the highest riser of the series. The only reason he's not currently in the top four is solely that the draft capital of the top guys, I believe, outweighs the hobby value of someone producing to the extent the Washington product has been, but the 39th overall pick is now second among all rookie WRs in targets (29) and continues to be a touchdown machine, scoring his third in five weeks.

Carson Beck also took a noticeable jump up, as I believe we're getting close to the 65th overall pick making his NFL debut. The Cardinals are struggling mightily, and while starting QB Jacoby Brissett has been fine from a yardage perspective, the organization invested significant draft capital with the idea that Beck could be a starter for them down the road.

The team will need to make that decision before what will likely be a high pick comes in the 2027 NFL Draft. A 1-4 start to the season almost necessitates exploring that decision. I don't think Beck is particularly good, but that doesn't matter if he's starting.

5. WR Denzel Boston - Browns (last week No. 7)

6. QB Ty Simpson - Rams (last week No. 6)

7. TE Kenyon Sadiq - Jets (last week No. 5)

8. RB Jadarian Price - Seahawks (last week No. 8)

9. QB Carson Beck - Cardinals (last week No. 11)

No. 10 WR Makai Lemon - Eagles (last week No. 10)

TIER 3 - SPECULATIVE OPTIONS

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalon Daniels' shocking win Thursday over the Cowboys probably means the team won't rush back Baker Mayfield from his broken thumb, but even if the veteran quarterback does come back, there's no guarantee he won't suffer another injury given his last couple of seasons. The undrafted rookie has been decisive and quick to get the ball out of his hands. That's hardly something that will add card value, but it is a sign of competent quarterback play, which can keep you in the league for a while.

11. WR KC Concepcion - Browns (last week No. 8)

12. WR Ted Hurst - Buccaneers (last week No. 12)

13. QB Jalon Daniels - Buccaneers (last week No. 16)

14. RB Kaelon Black - 49ers (last week No. 14)

15. WR De'Zhaun Stribling - 49ers (last week No. 15)

TIER 4 - KEEP TABS ON 'EM

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) catches a twenty-seven yard pass for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane (5) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive players often don't have significant value in the hobby. While there are a number of rookie defensive players performing well, typically they'd need to go on near-historic runs to generate notable interest, and even that can wane after a year or two of subpar play.

Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane nearly made my list last week, but with the team on bye, it didn't make sense to feature him. Kansas City is just one of two unbeaten teams still left in the NFL, and the top-10 pick has been widely considered one of the best rookies in the league through the first month. The position is historically a fickle one to play, and if you're not generating turnovers, the hobby often will overlook a corner's value. But if the Chiefs are a Super Bowl favorite like many predict, Delane by default will have more prominent stages to show out than the majority of players on this list overall.

16. CB Mansoor Delane - Chiefs (last week unranked)

17. LB Sonny Styles - Commanders (last week No. 17)

18. LB Arvell Reese - Giants (last week No. 18)

19. WR Ja'Kobi Lane - Ravens (last week unranked)

20. WR Antonio Williams - Commanders (last week unranked)