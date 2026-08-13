Some NFL fans may not pay too much attention to the preseason, but it can be a very informative time for those in the hobby. Training Camp battles indicate who will make the roster and who won't, and it allows collectors to see which rookies are starting to separate themselves from the rest. Perhaps most importantly, the reps a player gets in the preseason can make values rise, giving hobbyists the chance to make investments in the future a player has.

Fernando Mendoza is locked in as the S-tier prospect and chase for 2026 NFL products. Prior to the preseason kicking off, here is a look at five other players who have the potential to raise their hobby value.

1. Jeremiyah Love (Running Back, Arizona Cardinals)

Jeremiyah Love enters the league as one of the top picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, selected 3rd overall by the Arizona Cardinals. One interesting element about Love is how he plays the game. He is a very physical runner, similar to what fans have seen from Derrick Henry over so many seasons, but combines that with outstanding receiving skills. The Cardinals do not have immense expectations this year, which could also help his overall value - if he stands out as the best player on the team, that is a good formula within the hobby.

Jeremiyah Love Topps NOW NFL Draft Card | eBay

Love does not have a ton of licensed cards up to this point, but the upcoming 2026 Topps Flagship Football release will give fans additional cards to chase after. At the time of writing, his collegiate cards can be obtained for a very affordable price.

2. Carnell Tate (Wide Receiver, Tennessee Titans)

Carnell Tate was selected one pick after Jeremiyah Love, but comes into the league with just the same amount of intrigue within the hobby. As a wide receiver, Tate will need to rely on the quarterback play of Cam Ward to start accumulating receptions and touchdowns, which is not out of the question. The preseason could very well be the time for Tate to showcase the speed and athleticism that collegiate fans came to know during his time at Ohio State.

Aug 3, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He enters the Titans roster as one of the top receiving options, which is a good trend to see for hobbyists.

3. Caleb Downs (Safety, Dallas Cowboys)

The only defensive player to make this list is Caleb Downs. Downs was one of the top players in the country during his Ohio State career, and he does benefit slightly from being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. Natural media attention will follow, which does translate into a bit of hobby attention. While defensive players lag behind offensive players in the hobby when it comes to value, Downs could break that trend with some impressive play in the preseason.

Aug 11, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) defends against Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during a joint practice at the Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collegiate autographed cards of his have sold recently for around $80, which begs the question: how much will his licensed NFL autographs go for if he continues his excellent play?

4. Ty Simpson (Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams)

Admittedly, this is a bit of a sleeper selection. Simpson will see some preseason action, but unless Matthew Stafford gets injured, playing time will be hard to come by in year one. Collectors intrigued by Ty Simpson will be thinking about the next couple of years of his career and whether he might be the long-term solution for the LA Rams. If Simpson comes out and posts impressive numbers, look for his stock to go up.

Ty Simpson 2026 Topps NOW NFL Draft Card | eBay

5. Carson Beck (Quarterback, Arizona Cardinals)

Carson Beck has already played one preseason game, and he put up some respectable numbers. Similar to his rookie running back, expectations are low this season, and Beck very well might not be the starter. Depending on how the season goes, he could get some regular-season reps, which is where hobbyists might want to pay attention. While Beck and Simpson may not be on track to start the year, their preseason play will dictate their immediate potential value.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beck is sitting out the game against the Raiders in Preseason Week 1, but with some tape already from the Hall of Fame Game, continuing his impressive play and a return to the field sooner rather than later will benefit his market when 2026 Topps Flagship Football drops next week.

While many rookies will make their preseason debut, these five players have the potential to make the biggest impact on their hobby values. Time will tell whether it will be positive or negative, so collectors will have to tune in and see what happens.